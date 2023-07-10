Chelsea have drawn up a list of strikers that they are considering bringing to Stamford Bridge.

They are intent on signing a new number nine, with Belgium international Romelu Lukaku set to leave the club.

Goals proved to be a big issue for the west London side last year as they recorded a dismal 12th place finish in the Premier League.

Only four teams scored fewer than their 38 goals, with the Blues finishing on the same total as relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest.

Kai Havertz was their top scorer with seven league goals, but he has now departed for London rivals Arsenal for a reported £65 million.

What is the latest on Lukaku’s exit?

Had you told Chelsea fans this two years ago when they re-signed Lukaku from Inter Milan for a whopping £97.5 million, many supporters might have laughed in your face.

After all, the striker had just finished as the second-highest goalscorer in Serie A, netting 24 times in the Italian league.

But his return to Stamford Bridge has been nothing short of disastrous.

After a controversial TV interview where he would complain about life back at Chelsea, he fell out of favour and spent last season on loan back at Inter.

Now, Chelsea want to sell him permanently.

Inter are interested in bringing him back to Italy, and the Daily Mail write that after seeing an opening bid of £23 million rejected, the Italian club will return with an improved offer of £30 million plus add-ons.

A report from The Athletic states that Chelsea are demanding a fee of around £38.5 million for the striker.

Lukaku is pushing for a return to Inter, according to the Telegraph, and is reportedly willing to sacrifice nearly £1 million a week in wages to engineer a move.

The article adds that although Chelsea have tried to encourage bids from two other interested clubs, Juventus and Al Hilal, Lukaku is focused on a return to Inter.

Chelsea have a five-man striker shortlist

Although the Blues have completed the signing of Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal, Mauricio Pochettino is looking to add strikers to his squad.

And according to a report from the Evening Standard, the club have drawn up a list of names.

Five players are mentioned in the article, including Montpellier’s Elye Wahi and Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

Wahi, who was dubbed a Ligue 1 "speed demon" last campaign, was in fine form for Montpellier last season, scoring 19 goals in 33 league games.

He is just 20 years old, and French outlet L’Equipe write that his club want €30 million (£25.7 million) to let him go.

Vlahovic is also young at just 23 and was previously a target for Arsenal.

But last season he only managed to score 10 league goals for Juventus.

The Standard’s report says he will cost £68 million, but reports had indicated that Juventus were prepared to sell him to Chelsea for £21 million if Lukaku also went the other way.

However, with the Belgian seemingly intent on joining Inter, that swap deal appears to be complicated.

Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus chases the ball

Paulo Dybala is also reportedly of interest to new boss Pochettino, especially as he would only cost £10.2 million, and the final two names on the list are Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund.

However, the last two certainly appear unlikely.

A report from the Evening Standard last month revealed that Osimhen did not want to join Chelsea, preferring a move to Manchester United instead.

There is also the issue of price, with Napoli demanding £130 million for the player.

And Hojlund, who scored nine Serie A goals last season, is also a target for the Red Devils.

The 20-year-old has reportedly made it clear to Atalanta that he wants to move to Old Trafford, with the Italian side reportedly demanding £86 million for the forward.

What next for Chelsea?

It appears unlikely that Chelsea will be welcoming any of the five strikers, worth a combined total of £319 million, before their first matches under Pochettino.

Jackson and Armando Broja, who is training after a nasty injury during last season’s World Cup break, will likely be their main two options for upcoming games.

Chelsea’s first pre-season test is on Thursday 20 July against Football League new boys Wrexham.