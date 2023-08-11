Chelsea could continue their heavy summer spending by bringing in wantaway Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, as transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that the west London outfit have their ‘eyes on’ a potential move.

The Blues have already spent big this summer but are looking to increase the figure by sanctioning more incomings before the window shuts.

Chelsea transfer news - Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

As their pursuit of Moises Caicedo continues to unfurl further setbacks, it may be time for Mauricio Pochettino to set his sights on a more feasible asset considering the start of the new season is just around the corner.

One of those could be Leicester’s Dewsbury-Hall, who scored both goals in Leicester’s opening 2-0 win in this season’s Championship campaign.

Well-respected journalist Simon Phillips reported on his Substack that – during the concluding weeks of the summer window – Chelsea have lodged an interest in his signature.

According to a recent report from Liverpool Echo, however, Liverpool are also eyeing a move for the Englishman, who is valued at £24m by Football Transfers, as their midfield search continues late into the market.

Liverpool’s moving interest in Southampton’s Romeo Lavia, however, may be the factor to leave the door open for Pochettino’s Blues should they wish to make a genuine offer.

What has Dean Jones said about Chelsea and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall?

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jones claimed that newly relegated Leicester will struggle to retain someone of the 24-year-old’s calibre, though they do hope too to aid their bid of an immediate return to the Premier League.

He said: “Leicester face a major struggle to cling onto the player because all of a sudden he’s got a line of Premier League suitors. Leicester know he is too good for the Championship, but they are just hoping beyond hope he’s ready to fire them back up to the Premier League.

“I’m not totally convinced by the Liverpool links, but Chelsea have an eye on it too and there are a couple of mid-to-lower Premier League sides that sense an opportunity here to sign a difference maker because those bigger clubs have not actually made their offers known. I was so impressed by his impact on Sunday but Enzo Maresca will feel he can get so much out of this player and help his growth if he hangs around.”

What next for Chelsea?

Despite the links to Dewsbury-Hall, those of a Stamford Bridge persuasion will be hoping their pursuit of Brighton & Hove Albion midfield gem Caicedo will be completed imminently.

Per The Metro, Brighton are now awaiting an appropriate proposal from Caicedo’s suitors, after rejecting three bids for the coveted 21-year-old.

As another potential alternative, Sky Sports claim that Chelsea are in dialogue with Leeds United about the potential signing of Tyler Adams, a player who recorded 26 appearances across all competitions in 2022/23.

Meanwhile, a report from 90min claim that the west Londoners are ‘confident’ that a deal for Crystal Palace starlet Michael Olise will be on his way through the Stamford Bridge doors before the season begins.