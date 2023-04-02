Chelsea's board are having "internal talks" over a permanent move for Joao Felix, journalist Simon Phillips revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Felix joined the Blues on loan in January and plans surrounding a full-time switch to west London are reportedly being put into place.

Chelsea transfer news - Joao Felix

As per a report from Spanish outlet Dario AS, Felix's parent club Atletico Madrid are keen to recoup most of the £113 million they paid for the Portuguese starlet in July 2019.

It's claimed in the report that while they would be open to letting Felix leave the club at the end of the season, the Spanish giants will still command a sizeable fee.

Felix switched the Spanish capital for London in the January window, joining Chelsea in a loan deal that will eventually cost the Premier League club close to £10 million (Sky Sports).

It came after a tumultuous spell at Atletico, where the dynamic forward had fallen out of favour under boss Diego Simeone.

Despite this, Felix's stock remains high and it's suggested the west London outfit are keen to secure the permanent signing of the Portuguese international in the summer transfer window.

What has Simon Phillips said about Felix's potential move to Chelsea?

Speaking in an interview with GIVEMESPORT, journalist Phillips hinted that the Chelsea hierarchy are intent on signing the ex-Benfica man on a full-time basis.

When quizzed about Felix's situation, Phillips said: "Chelsea were obviously weighing up these decisions and having these internal talks with the hierarchy.

"It's a decision that when they feel they've made the right one, they think they can push it through fairly quickly in the end and Atletico are obviously willing to negotiate with Chelsea."

Would Felix be a worthwhile signing for Chelsea in the summer window?

Despite the hefty fee of Felix's loan fee, it's safe to say he's made the desired impact since joining from Atletico.

A dynamic forward capable of tormenting opposition backlines, the 23-year-old has netted twice in seven Premier League outings for the Blues.

Even though he saw red in his first match for Chelsea, Felix has bounced back superbly and boasts an impressive 6.64 rating, as per WhoScored's rankings.

Perhaps the most exciting aspect of Felix's proposed move is the fact there still appears to be more to come from the attacker.

According to FBref, Felix ranks inside the top 12 per cent of players in his position for shot-creating actions each match - something the Chelsea faithful will be hoping to see on display between now and the end of the season.