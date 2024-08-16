Highlights Chelsea shockingly enters Sancho race as PSG move falls through. Could secure swap or loan deal with Man United.

Chelsea have entered the race to sign Manchester United forward Jadon Sancho in a shock summer move, journalist Christopher Michel has reported.

The Blues have reportedly emerged as surprise suitors for Sancho, who was heavily linked with a summer switch to Paris Saint-Germain throughout the transfer window.

According to Michel, the right-winger’s move to the French capital has ‘most likely fallen through’ as PSG have now advanced with Rennes ace Desire Doue’s signing.

Chelsea are now reportedly preparing a swap offer for Manchester United, involving two academy players plus cash, as they look to bring Sancho to Stamford Bridge before the window shuts on 30 August.

Alternatively, the Blues would also consider offering a season-long loan deal for the 24-year-old, with an obligation to buy at the end of the season, while covering his entire salary.

Man United could soon look to offload one of their top earners to fund their pursuit of Manuel Ugarte. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils are most likely going to need a major outgoing before they can step up their chase for the 23-year-old Uruguayan.

Sancho Linked with Man Utd Exit

Despite reconciling with Ten Hag

Under contract at Old Trafford until June 2026, Sancho is among the players who could still leave Man United before the window shuts in two weeks' time.

Despite reconciling with boss Erik ten Hag, the £350,000-a-week 24-year-old has been the subject of transfer speculation in recent weeks, with several clubs around Europe showing interest.

Reportedly valued at £40 million, Sancho’s permanent acquisition was deemed ‘too expensive’ for Borussia Dortmund – the Bundesliga giants opted against chasing a deal for the right-winger at the end of last season.

Sancho’s return to Signal Iduna Park saw him recapture some of his best form – the England international made 21 appearances across all competitions, registering six goal contributions.

Jadon Sancho Stats (2023/24) Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 3 0 0 Bundesliga 14 2 3 Champions League 7 1 0

Since joining from Dortmund for £73 million in 2021, the 24-year-old has struggled to live up to expectations at Man United, registering just 18 goal contributions in 82 appearances for United.

Last weekend, Sancho came off the bench in the Community Shield showdown against Manchester City, but had his spot-kick saved as United lost 7-6 on penalties.

Gallagher Eyed by Premier League Duo

Aston Villa and Tottenham considering a move

Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur are keeping an eye on Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher’s situation at Stamford Bridge, Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has reported.

Speaking exclusively to GMS, Sheth explained that the Premier League duo are monitoring Gallagher after his move to Atletico Madrid stalled last week.

Despite making 72 Premier League appearances for Chelsea over the past two seasons, Gallagher was placed on the transfer list by the Blues, who are looking to cash in on the England international before his contract expires in June 2025.

According to Sheth, Chelsea were keen to sell Gallagher to a club outside the Premier League, but now may reconsider this scenario, with a move to Atletico stalling.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 15-08-24.