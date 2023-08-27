Chelsea hold a key interest in signing Bradley Barcola this summer, but Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT any deal will hinge on one key factor.

The Blues have already spent big this summer, with Romano hinting more additions could be made before the September 1st deadline.

Chelsea transfer news - Bradley Barcola

It's difficult to imagine where any more new Chelsea signings will fit into their squad, given the volume of players already at Mauricio Pochettino's disposal.

Not least in the attacking positions, where it appears the west Londoners have an abundance of riches at their disposal, with the likes of Raheem Sterling, Noni Madueke and Mykhailo Mudryk available to pick from.

But if reports are to be believed, Chelsea could be about to splash another eight-figure sum on more attacking reinforcements, with Olympique Lyonnais forward Barcola on their radar.

It's suggested by The Daily Express that a figure of £42 million could be enough to pry the talented forward away from the Ligue 1 outfit, with a European giant also in the race for his signature.

The report claims that Paris Saint-Germain are eyeing up a move for the 20-year-old, who has caught the eye for Lyon ever since breaking onto the scene.

And now, with the transfer window edging towards its conclusion, there is talk that the Blues could swoop in underneath the noses of PSG to snatch Barcola away from them.

Chelsea summer signings Axel Disasi (Monaco) £38.5m Nicolas Jackson (Villarreal) £30.1m Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) £52m Kendry Paez (Independiente del Valle) £17.27m Robert Sanchez (Brighton) £25m Moises Caicedo (Brighton) £115m Lesley Ugochukwu (Rennes) £23.5m Angelo Gabriel (Santos) Undisclosed Alex Matos (Norwich) Undisclosed Diego Moreira (Benfica) Undisclosed Ishe Samuels-Smith (Everton) Undisclosed Dujuan Richards (Phoenix All Stars Academy) Undisclosed Romeo Lavia (Southampton) £58m All fees from Sky Sports

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Bradley Barcola to Chelsea?

When quizzed by GIVEMESPORT, transfer guru Romano exclusively revealed that Chelsea did hold a key interest in Barcola, but any move would require a change of heart on the player's side.

That's because, according to Romano, Barcola has his heart set on a switch to the Parc des Princes.

On the starlet, Romano said: "It's true there is interest in a player like Barcola, also because at the moment the deal with PSG is getting complicated and it's not easy between the two clubs.

"The player wants to go to PSG, but PSG and Lyon have no agreement on the fee and on the structure of the deal, so this is why it's getting difficult for PSG."

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

Could Bradley Barcola arrive as part of a swap deal?

Having already splashed over £300 million on fresh talent this summer, Chelsea are beginning to watch the pennies somewhat, with the £42 million fee perhaps too high to justify a move.

That could be made easier by the fact Lyon are said to be open to a player plus cash deal for Barcola, with Chelsea certainly not short of suitable options.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is one player tipped to depart Stamford Bridge this summer and the winger could be considered as a potential option to be included as part of the deal for Barcola.

But away from players currently on the transfer list, it could present Chelsea with an opportunity to shift a player off their books who recently joined the club and hasn't been performing.

Journalist Paul Brown told GIVEMESPORT earlier this week that Mudryk hasn't lived up to expectations yet and could benefit from resetting his career away from the club.

Could the Ukraine international be used as a makeweight in the Barcola deal? Only time will provide an answer, but it certainly wouldn't be the craziest thing to happen at Chelsea this summer.