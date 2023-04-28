Chelsea could be interested in bringing Leeds United forward Wilfried Gnonto to Stamford Bridge in the summer window, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook told GIVEMESPORT.

Gnonto has endured an up-and-down first season in English football, but Crook believes if Leeds suffers relegation, the Italian could be made available for transfer.

Chelsea transfer news - Wilfried Gnonto

As per a report from last month by 90min, interest in Gnonto's services is growing from across the continent.

The report suggests both Juventus and Napoli - who look set to qualify for the Champions League in Serie A - have started eyeing up a move for the attacker.

Roma, Atalanta and AC Milan are another trio of Italian sides who consider the youngster a potential signing for the future.

It comes just months after Gnonto signed for the Yorkshire-based outfit, securing a deadline-day move worth £3.8 million from Swiss side FC Zürich to Leeds.

Since then, the teenagers' value has skyrocketed, with Gnonto's market price now estimated to be in the region of £35 million, as per the CIES Football Observatory.

As such, speculation surrounding his future began to grow rapidly, with journalist Pete O'Rourke telling GIVEMESPORT earlier this month that Leeds face a "tough fight" to keep hold of him this summer.

Now, with relegation looking like a distinct possibility at Elland Road, talk of a move away from Leeds continues to dominate the headlines.

What has Alex Crook said about Gnonto joining Chelsea?

It hasn't escaped the attention of talkSPORT reporter Crook, who told GIVEMESPORT that clubs are sniffing around the attacker, with Chelsea one side showing a keen interest.

On the 19-year-old, Crook said: "Definitely if they go down. I was told Chelsea are keen on him. He’s a raw talent, but he's shown that he can do it in the Premier League.

"There are clubs in Italy that like him as well. So yeah, I think there's a big chance Wilfried Gnonto could go.”

What would Gnonto offer Chelsea if he signed?

It's clear Gnonto - who has been likened to Arsenal star Bukayo Saka on Twitter - would be purchased as an investment for the future.

Performances have been mixed for the 2003-born winger this season, with spells in the side matched by periods out of it.

Boasting five G/A contributions so far, it's clear the teenage sensation is capable of cutting it in the Premier League, with Chelsea under Todd Boehly now a side known to invest in young talent.

With a summer of transition expected at Chelsea, don't be surprised to see the Blues snatch Gnonto on the cheap if Leeds suffer relegation to the Championship.