Chelsea are looking to bolster their attacking options by snaring Lyon star Bradley Barcola, though a key update on their shopping list may mean the west Londoners' sights are set elsewhere, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

The club have already spent an eye-watering £330m, per Transfermarkt, during this summer’s transfer window but are still looking to welcome more firepower to their attack before its closure on September 1.

Chelsea transfer news – Bradley Barcola

On their forward shortlist is the little-known prospect Barcola, who still has three years to run on his Groupama Stadium deal.

Last season alone, he plundered seven goals and 10 assists in 35 games across all competitions and, therefore, has attracted the attention of French giants Paris-Saint Germain as well according to football.london.

The report suggest that Barcola is one of the most exciting young talents on the market at present and fits the exact mould of player that Chelsea - and Todd Boehly, in particular - are looking to target.

According to The Sun, however, the English stalwarts are set to face an uphill battle to seal the Frenchman as PSG are closing in on a deal worth £50m, while Manchester City are also among his potential suitors.

Now, Sheth has provided GIVEMESPORT with the latest on Chelsea’s pursual of Barcola and who else the Premier League side could target should a deal for the gem collapse.

Chelsea summer signings Axel Disasi (Monaco) £38.5m Nicolas Jackson (Villarreal) £30.1m Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) £52m Kendry Paez (Independiente del Valle) £17.27m Robert Sanchez (Brighton) £25m Moises Caicedo (Brighton) £115m Lesley Ugochukwu (Rennes) £23.5m Angelo Gabriel (Santos) Undisclosed Alex Matos (Norwich) Undisclosed Diego Moreira (Benfica) Undisclosed Ishe Samuels-Smith (Everton) Undisclosed Dujuan Richards (Phoenix All Stars Academy) Undisclosed Romeo Lavia (Southampton) £58m All fees from Sky Sports

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Chelsea and Bradley Barcola?

On the right-winger, Sheth insists that the west Londoners are monitoring the youngster’s situation alongside Nottingham Forest ace Brennan Johnson.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “Bradley Barcola is another player that it looks like Chelsea are keeping an eye on. Another player that they’re looking at as well we think is Brennan Johnson. We haven’t had any confirmation that there’s been any kind of talks, but he’s one of the players or one of a number of players that Chelsea have looked at in that particular area.

“But again, like I keep saying, there’s so little time in this window and that would be a potentially big deal to do because for Nottingham Forest, their valuation is £50m+ and to be able to get a deal off the ground and running in time before the end of the window is not impossible, but difficult.”

Every Done Deal, Rumour And All The Gossip: Read All The Latest Transfer News Here

What next for Chelsea?

Journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has two difficult decisions to make regarding the respective futures of Conor Gallagher and Trevoh Chalobah.

Per CaughtOffside, fellow London club Tottenham Hotspur have held initial talks for the former amid hard interest from West Ham United.

The report suggests that the Blues are open to parting ways with the 23-year-old midfielder despite snubbing an offer, worth £40m, from David Moyes’ reigning Europa Conference League-winning side earlier in the window.

Meanwhile, Chalobah, who still has five years left to run on his Stamford Bridge contract, has been targeted by a host of clubs this summer following the Chelsea's £38.5m outlay on Axel Disasi.

Per TEAMtalk, Premier League trio West Ham, Everton and Crystal Palace are showing an interest but will have to fend off fierce European competition given the 24-year-old is keen on a move overseas.