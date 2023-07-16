Chelsea have a sensational trio of targets on their summer shortlist, which includes one Champions League winner, transfer insider Dean Jones revealed in an update to GIVEMESPORT.

Todd Boehly hasn't been afraid to splash the cash since taking the reins at Stamford Bridge, with the American businessman likely to sanction even more deals this summer.

Chelsea transfer news

Having racked up a bill over £500 million from the two transfer windows last season, Chelsea have already splurged close to £100 million on talent this summer.

That includes the £52 million purchase of Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig, along with the £30 million addition of Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal.

It's left new boss Mauricio Pochettino with plenty of work to do ahead of the new season, as the Argentine looks to mould a squad capable of challenging towards the top end of the Premier League table.

But, according to transfer insider Jones, there could be even more arrivals coming through the Stamford Bridge door, with the Blues open to plenty of additions this summer.

What has Dean Jones said about Chelsea signing more players?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the reliable reporter admitted that Chelsea were still scouring the market for potential signings.

On the Blues' transfer dealings, Jones said: "Neymar to Chelsea is like an itch they can’t resist scratching. This isn’t the first time the story has been out there and they would love to go there, I’m convinced of that, but he’s one of those players that is genuinely so hard to sign.

“The salary that comes with Neymar is out of this world and at a time when Chelsea are not in Europe, it’s an extremely difficult time to pull something like this off.

“Boehly has a slight fascination with celebrities, we saw that when he became indulged in the idea of signing Cristiano Ronaldo.

“But Chelsea have changed their policy since then. They are having to repair the damage of previous years and at a time when they are moving 10 players out of the club, it does not make much sense to then shatter the wage bill and change the vibe of the dressing room by bringing Neymar in.

“Neymar would add experience that this side but honestly this is just not one that I see happening unless the finances around it somehow change.

“If we are to look at Chelsea’s transfer activity in terms of a creator then Reyen Cherki from Lyon is probably the one.

“Quite a bit of work has gone into it and really it’s just a case of whether they go for him now or in 2024.

“Another situation I am expecting to become interesting and more urgent is on the goalkeeper scene.

“Let’s see how Kepa Arrizabalaga does in these first days of Pochettino but I would say quite a few people around Cobham are still not wholly convinced that he is the long-term number-one under the new boss.

“The links with Mike Maignan are back and there have definitely been conversations around that potential move so I would not lose sight of that.”

How much would those three Chelsea targets cost?

If Chelsea wish to add even one of the proposed targets put forward by Jones, it's likely to cost them a pretty penny, with the combined total coming close to £200 million.

Reports from last season suggested Paris Saint-Germain would be open to selling Neymar for a fee in the region of £65 million, having previously signed him from Barcelona for a world-record £200 million.

As for Cherki, who appears the more sensible option, it's claimed by The Evening Standard that Lyon will hold out for a fee of £40 million for the teenager.

Whereas Maignan, who would be the most costly addition for the Blues, is said to be available for no less than £85 million, according to reports in Italy.