Chelsea could look to bring in an additional body in attack before the window slams shut, and journalist Paul Brown has provided some insight into a potential pursuit of Nottingham Forest winger Brennan Johnson, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Despite spending a hefty amount of money on transfers, Chelsea’s summer business might not be over.

Chelsea transfer news - Latest

As per Transfermarkt, Chelsea have already spent around £358m this summer, with a few days remaining of the window. It wouldn’t be a shock to see the Blues’ spending figure increasing before the Friday deadline, as we’ve already seen them miss out on attacking targets over the last few weeks. Michael Olise has now signed a new deal at Crystal Palace, with Sky Sports reporting that Chelsea had initially activated a release clause, before he extended his stay at Selhurst Park.

This could be a bit of a hint to the kind of profile we might see Chelsea look to bring in. A young, versatile, attacking player to provide competition in attack. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea will be in the market for this sort of player, with many players on their shortlist.

One player who has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge is Nottingham Forest winger Johnson. According to The Independent, Chelsea could enter the race to secure his signature, with Tottenham Hotspur also keen on the young Welsh international.

Now, journalist Brown has provided some insight into their pursuit of Johnson, who has been previously described as a 'superstar'.

What has Brown said about Chelsea and Johnson?

Brown has suggested that Chelsea have asked the question about Johnson this summer, so that could be one to keep an eye on before the window closes. The journalist adds that he believes Mauricio Pochettino is in the market for a versatile forward.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think Pochettino is more in the market for a kind of wider player, a winger who possibly could play up front if needed. Someone with that kind of versatility, that would make more sense. And I do hear that Chelsea have asked about Brennan Johnson so that one is interesting.

“They had interest in Folarin Balogun as well, but it doesn't look like they're going to try and make a late move for him as he appears to be on his way to Monaco. Outside of that, I've not heard no other names that have been mentioned to me. But I do think that that Chelsea are looking around in the market to try and find a kind of forward who can play more than one position. So, it wouldn't surprise me if they do that kind of business before the window shuts."

Brennan Johnson - Premier League Stats Appearances 40 Goals 8 Assists 3 Yellow cards 6 Stats courtesy of Transfermarkt

What’s next for Chelsea?

Romano has also told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea do have an interest in signing Lyon forward Bradley Barcola. The transfer guru also added that Paris Saint-Germain are trying to negotiate for the youngster, complicating any deal for Chelsea. Barcola would certainly fit the profile suggested earlier in the article, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the west London club make a move for the Friday deadline.