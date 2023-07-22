Chelsea have turned their focus to Montpellier's 20-year-old Elye Wahi over Juventus' wantaway striker Dusan Vlahovic as Rudy Galetti exclusively told GIVEMESPORT the former has reached personal terms with Paris Saint-Germain.

A mass exodus of players has given Chelsea much more wiggle room in the market compared to other Premier League sides.

Chelsea transfer news – Elye Wahi and Dusan Vlahovic

The Blues are preparing for their first campaign under Mauricio Pochettino’s tutelage and have already brought in the likes of Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson to better their 12th-placed finish last term.

Despite Jackson operating in the centre-forward slot, the Argentine coach is willing to get another striker through the door and Galetti has now told GIVEMESPORT that he has his sights firmly set on Wahi.

Wahi bagged 19 goals and six assists in 33 appearances in 2022/23 and would provide a threat in front of goal for any team lucky enough to snare his signature.

However, Foot Mercato claim that the west Londoners are not the only side in the English top flight to take a liking to the youngster.

The report states that Arsenal, too, are interested in the Frenchman, which means the two London clubs could go head-to-head in a bidding war. L’Equipe in France have also claimed that Crystal Palace are hoping to hijack Chelsea’s deal for the youngster after seemingly beating them to Matheus Franca.

Vlahovic is, however, still a viable option with Sky Sports reporting the Serb is open to a Chelsea move this summer.

What did Rudy Galetti say about Chelsea, Elye Wahi, and Dusan Vlahovic?

The Italian journalist claimed that Todd Boehly and Pochettino are leaning towards Wahi over Juventus’ coveted centre-forward Vlahovic. Ligue 1 heavyweights PSG have already reached an agreement of personal terms with the imposing striker, according to Galetti.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “On Dusan Vlahovic, there is also Chelsea even if now they are more focused on Elye Wahi. And PSG, they have already agreed personal terms with Dusan Vlahovic in the last days. Inter operates for Dusan Vlahovic, let’s wait and see.”

What next for Chelsea?

Chelsea have been fairly busy during this window, especially in terms of outgoings.

The likes of Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo Kante, Kai Havertz, Mason Mount and Ruben Loftus-Cheek have all been relieved of their duties in London in order to move on to another challenge.

Pochettino will want to shore up his options in the centre of the park and has pinpointed Brighton’s Moises Caicedo as his preference. However, according to Sky Sports, Chelsea’s initial £70m proposal was snubbed by the seaside outfit.

Alongside their interest in centre-forward pairing Wahi and Vlahovic, Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that the club have looked at signing Inter Milan’s £60m-rated Lautaro Martinez.

Martinez, who according to Football Insider is on Chelsea’s shopping list, would be a solid signing seeing as he scored a goal every 123 minutes last campaign, per Sofascore’s data.

Chelsea and Pochettino’s main priority next season will be to regain their authority as one of the Premier League’s forces to be reckoned with, especially with the absence of mid-week football.