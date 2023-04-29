Chelsea have a better chance of landing Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia this summer than Manchester City, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT.

The young midfielder has been impressive this season considering it's his first campaign playing at senior level.

Chelsea news - Romeo Lavia

Lavia has been heavily linked with a move away from the Saints this summer, despite only joining the club at the beginning of the season.

Football Insider have reported that when Lavia moved to Southampton from Man City, the deal included a £40m buy-back clause, which activates next year.

The report also claims that Pep Guardiola's side are keeping tabs on the Belgian midfielder and could make a move for him if he continues to perform how he has in the Premier League.

Journalist Simon Phillips told GIVEMESPORT back in February, however, that Chelsea are also interested in signing Lavia and have been in contact with his agent over a potential move to Stamford Bridge.

With the Saints fighting to stay in the Premier League this season, Lavia could be considering a move away from St Mary's Stadium, especially with some of the biggest clubs in the world taking a look at him.

What has Crook said about Lavia?

Crook has suggested that Chelsea may have a better chance of signing Lavia this summer than City, with the latter having a buy-back clause that doesn't activate until next year.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "The only way he goes back to City is if they say to him we're buying you next summer. That means doing a year in the Championship, which I don't think he would want to do, so I think Chelsea are more likely."

How has Lavia performed this season?

For a player to come into a struggling side at his age, with no senior football experience, is already a difficult task.

However, Lavia has grabbed the opportunity with both hands and is one of the most exciting young talents in the Premier League.

The young midfielder also made his first appearance for the Belgium national team earlier this year.

Man City manager Guardiola has even hailed the impact that Lavia has made in the Premier League.

He said: "I am really impressed with what Romeo has done and is doing. We had, and we have, an incredible opinion about him. We thought to keep him, but maybe he would not (get) enough minutes like he has in Southampton."

To receive praise from such a great manager shows how well he has performed this season.