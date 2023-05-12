Chelsea have now opened talks with Southampton for summer target Romeo Lavia, journalist Rudy Galetti has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Lavia has been subject to interest from Chelsea in the past and Galetti expects the Blues to push hard for a move.

Chelsea transfer news - Romeo Lavia

Just months after failing to land Lavia with a bid worth £50 million, Chelsea look set to reignite their pursuit of the Belgian starlet once again.

Chelsea's previous attempt came just weeks after Southampton splashed £10.5 million on the midfielder, with the capital club attempting to sign him in the same transfer window.

A remarkable turn of events, but unsurprisingly it didn't pay off, with Lavia spending a full season with the relegation candidates.

Fast forward to now and Chelsea are once again eyeing up a move for the teenager, with Football Insider reporting that Todd Boehly is closing in on his primary target.

The report suggests a cutthroat deal could be struck between Chelsea and the soon-to-be-relegated Saints for around £45 million, as the Blues eye up a bargain following the south coast club's likely relegation.

A hefty fee for a player who is yet to complete one full season of senior football, but such is their confidence in Lavia's ability, it appears Chelsea are intent on signing him.

What has Rudy Galetti said about Lavia to Chelsea?

When asked about the latest on Chelsea's pursuit of Lavia, journalist Galetti admitted that talks had already taken place between the two parties and an agreement was edging closer.

On the 19-year-old, Galetti told GIVEMESPORT: “Romeo Lavia is undoubtedly one of the most discussed players for the next transfer market. There have been some excellent performances for the Belgian young talent with Southampton and for sure it’s attracted the attention of many top Premier League clubs, like Man City, Arsenal and Manchester United. But at the moment it's Chelsea that has shown the most interest and have opened talks with the Saints.”

Video: Lavia bossing Premier League midfielders shows why Chelsea should spend big

Given Southampton's likely demotion to the second tier, Chelsea are in a strong position to land Lavia at a reduced fee.

As demonstrated by a clip of his best moments so far this season, it's clear the Blues would be bagging a well-rounded and tactically astute midfielder.

Add into the mix his tender age and there is nothing to suggest Lavia couldn't be the signing of the season for a heavy-spending Chelsea.

Acquiring the most sought-after youth talent on the market has been Boehly's approach since taking charge of the west Londoners and few players fit such a profile more than Southampton's Lavia.