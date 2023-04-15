Chelsea are eyeing up talks with "up to seven" managerial candidates, and Luis Enrique is believed to be one of the potential Graham Potter replacements being considered, journalist Simon Phillips told GIVEMESPORT.

Potter was sacked by the Chelsea bosses earlier this month and Phillips believes the Blues are willing to take their time over hiring his successor.

Chelsea manager news - Luis Enrique

As per a report by football.london during the aftermath of Potter's sacking, Enrique has already met the Chelsea hierarchy for managerial talks.

It's claimed Enrique travelled to the capital for discussions over the vacant position, with reports suggesting the meeting was positive.

The report claims Enrique is just one of a number of names in the hat for the Chelsea job, with the likes of Julian Nagelsmann, Mauricio Pochettino, Ruben Amorim and Oliver Glasner having all been considered.

Of course, the Blues took the decision to hire ex-manager Frank Lampard on a short-term contract until the end of the campaign, giving Todd Boehly and Co. some breathing space to get their next permanent appointment correct.

One of the favourites to get the job on a full-time basis is Enrique, with suggestions the Chelsea board are already swaying towards the Spanish coach.

Phillips recently told GIVEMESPORT that Enrique was the "strongest candidate" to take over from Potter, with his experience in the game having helped his case.

What has Phillips now said about Enrique to Chelsea?

When quizzed on the latest regarding Chelsea's hunt for a new boss, Phillips reiterated the fact Enrique was high up on the list of prospective candidates.

On the 52-year-old and links to other managers, Phillips told GIVEMESPORT: "Julian Nagelsmann isn’t the only candidate that Chelsea are looking at. They’re also planning to bring Luis Enrique back in for a second interview. But as well as those two, there are up to seven more candidates that Chelsea are considering right now.”

What would Enrique bring to Chelsea if he was hired?

Having managed over 300 matches in his career, Enrique boasts a wealth of experience in the game, at both international and domestic level.

While he may have fallen short with his objectives while in charge of the Spanish national side, perhaps Enrique's best moment in the dugout came while in charge of Barcelona.

Spearheaded by a fearsome attack of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar, Enrique guided Barcelona to the league, cup and Champions League treble in 2014/15.

Interestingly enough, the Barcelona job was his last stint in club management, indicating it could take Enrique some time to adjust to the Premier League, should he take charge of Chelsea.