Chelsea Now Pushing to Sign Nico Williams

Chelsea's transfer miss on Michael Olise is all but imminent, with the Crystal Palace star reportedly on the verge of a move to Bayern Munich after a stellar season in the Premier League - and that has reportedly seen the Blues turn to Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams with a move set to be pursued by the Stamford Bridge club.

Williams has been at Athletic Bilbao throughout his career after being born in Pamplona, and the youngster has really come into his own in recent months after becoming an important part of Ernesto Valverde's side - which has led to a Spain call-up. The wide man was unfortunate not to score in the 1-0 win over Italy on Thursday evening, and his dazzling displays have caught the eye - with Chelsea said to be eyeing up a move.

Nico Williams is Being Pursued by Chelsea

The winger has been electric for Spain this summer

The report from Gianluca Di Marzio states that with Olise leaving Palace for Bayern Munich - after Chelsea went back in for him this summer given that they failed to land him last year - they have instead turned their attentions to Williams, who has shone for Spain at EURO 2024.

Chelsea have been insisting on the right profile to take them back to the top, and they have struck gold with some players in their last two transfer windows despite relative failures with Cole Palmer being the obvious choice.

Nico Williams' La Liga statistics - Athletic Bilbao squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 31 7th Assists 11 1st Key Passes Per Game 1.5 1st Dribbles Per Game 2.8 1st Shots Per Game 1.8 3rd Match rating 7.16 1st

And now, their strategy has led them to Williams, according to Di Marzio. Chelsea are 'insisting' on finding an agreement with Bilbao for their star asset, with Olise falling through - and with a release clause of €55million (£47million), that is a deal that could go through quickly if the Blues do decide to pay the entire fee, with interest in his stock rising after two stunning performances so far in Germany that have seen him labelled as 'incredible'.

Williams does need to add goalscoring to his game if he is to become a world-beater, with just 11 league goals in 130 games for Bilbao so far in his career; though his dribbling, speed and eye for a pass is simply superb and at 21, he is by no means the finished article.

Williams Could Force Cole Palmer into Central Areas

It's unsure as to where the Spaniard would play

Olise was one of Crystal Palace's best performers last season as they finished in the top half under Oliver Glasner, with the Eagles putting plenty of teams to the sword in the second half of the campaign under the German.

With their young squad being one of the more fashionable sides in the league with the likes of Adam Wharton, Ebere Eze and Jean-Philippe Mateta all excelling, Olise's exit will be massively felt - but with Chelsea missing out, they could hope that Williams fills that gap.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Williams scored five goals in La Liga last season

It will be interesting to see where he fits in; Cole Palmer has already made the right-wing position his own, though he could venture into a more central role if Williams moves to west London.

Mykhailo Mudryk and Raheem Sterling have both struggled in their own rights on the left-flank and there is the opportunity for him to move there - but that would punt the aforementioned duo further down the pecking order.

