Chelsea are now expected to make a formal approach to Brighton & Hove Albion for Moises Caicedo, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Caicedo has been subject to interest from across the Premier League, but Sheth expects Chelsea to hold the best chance of signing the midfielder.

Chelsea transfer news - Moises Caicedo

It's already been a hectic transfer window as far as Chelsea are concerned, with a number of comings and goings having been confirmed in recent weeks.

It all kicked off when the Blues revealed Christopher Nkunku arrived at Stamford Bridge as part of a £53 million move from German side RB Leipzig, which has since been coupled with what appears to be the £30 million purchase of Nicolas Jackson from Spanish side Villarreal.

Elsewhere, both N'Golo Kante and Kalidou Koulibaly have secured moves from Chelsea to Saudi Arabian sides, whereas Mateo Kovacic and Kai Havertz are expected to sign for Manchester City and Arsenal respectively.

But if reports are believed to be true, this is only the start of what promises to be a busy transfer window for Chelsea, as Caicedo is the next name being linked with a move to west London.

According to a report by The Athletic, the two-time European Cup winners are keen on the South American star, but could be forced to pay in excess of £100 million for his services.

That's because Brighton are set to demand a club-record fee for Caicedo's signature, having recently agreed on a £60,000-per-week contract with the 21-year-old.

It leaves Brighton in a strong negotiating position, should Chelsea - or rumoured challengers Manchester United - come knocking.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Chelsea signing Caicedo?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sky Sports reporter Sheth said: "The information we're getting is that Chelsea will formally approach Brighton about Moises Caicedo, once a lot of their departures are completed."

And as for United's interest, Sheth said: "But it just looks a little bit coincidental doesn't it, if you're looking at it from a cynical perspective?”

How genuine is United's interest in Caicedo?

As alluded to by Sheth, 20-time Premier League winners United are also said to be eyeing up a move for Caicedo this summer.

It comes after the Blues rejected three bids for Mason Mount from the Manchester-based outfit, with reports now suggesting they could switch attention to Caicedo.

According to Jonathan Northcroft from The Sunday Times, United are contemplating hijacking Chelsea's move for Caicedo, by offering Champions League football as an incentive to choose Old Trafford.

As such, Chelsea's hopes of signing the Ecuadorian could hinge on their decision to allow Mount to join United, or else risk entering a transfer battle with the 2023 League Cup winners.