Highlights Chelsea are interested in signing Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori.

Calafiori has reportedly been offered an 'important' salary by Chelsea.

Calafiori's impressive performance at EURO 2024 has attracted interest from multiple clubs.

Chelsea have been linked with more than a hatful of players this summer as Enzo Maresca aims to shape his side ahead of a gruelling Premier League season - and the Blues may have been given a boost in their efforts to sign Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori, with the club reportedly offering an 'important' salary to the Bologna star ahead of a potential move.

The Blues have already signed six players this summer, and don't seem to be slowing down with the former Leicester City boss making his intentions clear as to who he wishes to sign as the Stamford Bridge helm to owner Todd Boehly. Calafiori's rise from nowhere has been outstanding and that could see him make a move to west London with a move to Juventus seemingly faltering, according to Alfredo Pedulla.

Calafiori Offered "Important Salary" by Chelsea

The Blues are making their interest known in the defender

The report earlier in the summer suggested that Calafiori's desire was to remain in Serie A, with former Bologna boss Thiago Motta wishing to bring him to Juventus after his move there earlier in the summer.

There were said to be talks underway between Juventus and Bologna even prior to EURO 2024, and despite Bologna holding all the cards by not having a release clause, they do seem resigned to his exit with interest flooding in from Juventus, Arsenal and Bayer Leverkusen. However, a report earlier on Tuesday from Pedulla suggested that in light of recent events, it is not only Arsenal, but Chelsea who are interested in his services - and that could ramp up if the tense relationship between Bologna and Juventus continues.

Riccardo Calafiori's Serie A statistics - Bologna squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Assists 5 1st Interceptions Per Game 1.7 1st Tackles Per Game 1.6 =4th Clearances Per Game 2.5 2nd Match rating 6.99 2nd

Chelsea have already offered an important salary to the star, who has massively impressed at EURO 2024 for Italy, and if the deal between Bologna and Juventus does collapse, they could swoop in to offer the star a new lease of life in the Premier League under fellow countryman Maresca.

Bologna are thought to want upwards of £35million for his signing after only purchasing him from Swiss side Basel last season, and if a deal can be brokered for the 22-year-old, it would represent a huge purchase for the Blues - though they are already loaded with centre-backs, and may have to offload a few if they can get a deal over the line for the Italian star.

Riccardo Calafiori Has Lit Up EURO 2024

The Italian defender was their shining light of the tournament

Despite Italy crashing out of EURO 2024 without a trace, Calafiori was one of their big positives throughout the tournament and it is no surprise that some of Europe's biggest clubs are interested in his services after bursting onto the international scene and looking incredibly comfortable whilst doing so, with Fabio Capello saying that the defender showed 'no fear'.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Riccardo Calafiori only has five caps for Italy - with four coming at EURO 2024.

Calafiori, who has been described as 'sensational', was unfortunate to score an own goal against Spain, but a series of cultured, composed displays at centre-back saw him excel under Luciano Spalletti and a mazy run that resulted in a last-gasp equaliser for Mattia Zaccagni in their final group game against Croatia certainly showed just what he can do under pressure.

Chelsea have missed that ball-playing style that Levi Colwill usually shows this season after the defender was out of action with injury, but with competition in Calafiori, the duo could spark a formidable partnership in the heart of their defence.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 02-07-24.