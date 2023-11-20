Highlights Chelsea are in need of an elite striker and have been linked with moves for Napoli's Victor Osimhen and Brentford's Ivan Toney at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are interested in signing an elite-level striker, but there is no guarantee the recruitment team will be on the same page regarding the potential signing of Brentford centre-forward Ivan Toney. Journalist Ben Jacobs provides GIVEMESPORT with his verdict on the potential of Victor Osimhen’s arrival at Stamford Bridge.

Mauricio Pochettino’s Blues squad lacks a world-class number nine who can regularly find the back of the net. The team struggled to hit the ground running in the Premier League at the start of the 2023/24 season.

Chelsea are floundering in mid-table but have recently seen an upturn in performances and results in west London. However, co-owner and chairman Todd Boehly looks set to continue his ruthless spending in the transfer market in 2024.

Chelsea’s striker conundrum

It’s safe to say things have been inconsistent at Chelsea since Boehly’s first summer transfer market in 2022. The American owner is already working with his fourth head coach. During the 2022/23 campaign, he sacked Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter, and Frank Lampard took interim charge until the end of the season.

Chelsea have lacked a goalscoring centre-forward since Tammy Abraham left for AS Roma for £34m in the summer of 2021. The Blues’ £10m signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona in 2022 was unsuccessful, with the Gabon international unable to settle in west London. The former Arsenal captain left to join Marseille in July 2023.

Meanwhile, Chelsea confirmed the £52m arrival of Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig during the 2023 summer transfer window. Still, the French international is yet to make his competitive debut for the Blues following a knee injury. Therefore, £30m arrival Nicolas Jackson, who signed from Villarreal at the beginning of July 2023, has led the line.

However, Chelsea are reportedly looking to deepen further their centre-forward department heading towards 2024. Arsenal and the Blues have been credited with an interest in Brentford’s Toney, valued at £100m by the Bees. The one-cap England international returns from his ban for breaching gambling rules in January 2024.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are also reportedly seeking a deal to sign Napoli centre-forward Osimhen. The Nigeria international was the subject of a £120m bid from Saudi Pro League giants Al Hilal during the 2023 summer transfer window. Still, the Serie A champions value the striker at around €150m (£131m).

Jacobs also told GIVEMESPORT that his price tag could drop if Osimhen doesn’t sign a new deal at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona before the 2024 summer transfer window.

Victor Osimhen's Napoli stats Appearances Goals 2020/21 30 10 2021/22 32 18 2022/23 39 31 2023/24* 8 6 Total 111 65 Stats according to Transfermarkt

Jacobs has hinted that Chelsea could agree a pre-deal with Napoli in January 2024 to secure his signature ahead of a potential summer arrival at Stamford Bridge. The journalist has also indicated that there’s “no guarantee” everybody inside the west London outfit will be on the same page regarding Toney’s signing. Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“Chelsea like to jump ahead of the market, and if they know that Osimhen is not available in January, they may choose to move in January with a view to a move in the summer. That's one possibility if they feel it will lock them in an elite-level striker at a price that is still not through the roof. So, it's intriguing for Chelsea. “They want an elite-level striker, but they'll be picky. That's why there is no guarantee that everybody within Chelsea's recruitment team will get on the same page as far as Toney in January is concerned, compared to waiting and seeing whether they can get another name that they consider even more prolific than someone like him.”

Chelsea transfer news

Speaking to Dutch outlet AD, left-back Ian Maatsen has hinted that his future could lie away from Chelsea. The 23-year-old spent the 2022/23 season on loan at Burnley, where he became a regular in Vincent Kompany’s side as they secured the Championship title.

However, Maatsen declined the opportunity to return to Turf Moor during the 2023 summer transfer window, citing he wanted to fight for his place at Stamford Bridge. But the Dutchman’s limited opportunities have led him to hint that he must keep all options open for the future as the 2024 winter transfer window edges closer.

Meanwhile, Football Insider has claimed that Chelsea are interested in signing Brighton & Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson. The Republic of Ireland international signed a new contract at the Amex Stadium on 10th November, tying him to the club until the summer of 2029. However, Chelsea plan to continue monitoring the 19-year-old’s situation as they continue their transfer philosophy of signing the globe’s most coveted young talent.

