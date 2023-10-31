Highlights Chelsea will not be panicking to sign a striker in the January transfer window, as they have faith in Nicolas Jackson and Armando Broja and believe Christopher Nkunku is the missing piece.

It is unlikely that Chelsea will be able to sign one top striker target until next summer.

Ivan Toney is a more realistic target for Chelsea in January, but a potentially higher price tag has been revealed.

Chelsea will look for a striker in 2024 but there is no panic to necessarily move in January. There is still faith in Nicolas Jackson and Armando Broja and, as importantly, a feeling within the club that Christopher Nkunku is the missing piece.

Chelsea hold internal transfer talks despite Nkunku trust

Nkunku, who cost £52m according to BBC Sport, could be back from a knee injury after the next international break and is capable of leading the line or, more likely, playing behind either Jackson or Broja but alleviating pressure on both. If he gets going in December in the build up to the window opening it may change Chelsea's perspective. That's why no final decision on how to proceed in January has been made right now despite internal discussions.

As it stands, the feeling within Chelsea is that it will be extremely difficult to sign Victor Osimhen mid-season. This means if they want the Nigerian they will have to be patient. It has always been far more likely Osimhen, who is yet to extend his contract at Napoli, will leave next summer.

Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentis doesn't want to sell mid-season and is looking for close to double the €80m he claims he paid Lille in 2020. This number is debatable, though, since it includes fee, bonuses and player-swaps. And getting anywhere close to €160m is highly ambitious and unlikely in two windows time. But there's no doubt Osimhen will be sold for over €100m if he doesn't extend.

Ivan Toney is a more 'gettable' target in January. Chelsea, Arsenal and Spurs have all held internal discussions. Brentford would be looking for around £65m, and some sources have even estimated the number may be closer to £80m. It will all depend if there's a bidding war. The price will be higher in January, which is very much a seller's market. Toney is keen to move.

The challenge for Chelsea is they aren't currently on course for Champions League football. And back-to-back seasons without it will impact the books significantly, even with some increased commercial revenue. That means more outgoings will be necessary.

Conor Gallagher could still leave the club despite captaining the side in the absence of Reece James and Ben Chilwell. Spurs looked at Gallagher right at the end of the summer window but felt his £45-50m asking price was too high. Gallagher is intent to fight for his Chelsea place and earn a new deal, but nothing is advanced on that front.

Trevoh Chalobah is another player almost certain to leave. Contrary to some reports, it's not true Chalobah only wants a Premier League switch. What he is looking for is first-team football and ideally to play in Europe. That's why he showed little interest in a move to Nottingham Forest over the summer. Chalobah really wanted to join Bayern, who eventually ran out of time on deadline day whilst trying to get a loan over the line. Dortmund are another team to watch.

Two more could also leave Stamford Bridge

Ian Maatsen could also leave Stamford Bridge in 2024. Chelsea have automatically extended his contract by a year to buy time and the club want the 21-year-old to either sign a new long-term deal or be sold. Maatsen has featured in nine games this season but Levi Colwill has been utilised at left back and Marc Cucurella has also gotten minutes ahead of him in that position.

Maatsen has been used in more advanced positions as well, and impressed playing further forward in pre-season. That's partly why he rejected Burnley last summer because he was enjoying life playing under Mauricio Pochettino. Burnley's offer of a loan with a £31.5m obligation to buy was accepted by Chelsea on deadline day, but Maatsen didn't want to return to Turf Moor having helped Burnley gain promotion during his loan spell there in 2022/23. Maatsen won't exactly be forced out in January but Chelsea have made it clear that if no deal is reached in 2024 he'll be put on the market.

Chelsea can also expect some money for Romelu Lukaku in 2024 since all is going very well at Roma. The Belgian striker has scored eight goals in 11 games in all competitions as per Transfermarkt. It's only a loan deal but Lukaku's Chelsea contract now has a £37m release clause. If Roma don't proceed there will again be Saudi interest next summer.