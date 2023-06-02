Chelsea will look to “offload and sell players” at Stamford Bridge in June, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Mauricio Pochettino aims to trim down the Blues’ bloated squad ahead of his first season with the west London outfit.

Chelsea transfer news – Summer

According to the Evening Standard, Pochettino will press ahead with a significant clear-out of the Chelsea squad this summer after co-chairman Todd Boehly spent almost £600m across the last two transfer windows.

The Blues broke the British transfer record on January deadline day when they secured the signature of Benfica and Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez for £107m.

Meanwhile, extortionate fees were spent on acquiring the services of Shakhtar Donetsk and Ukraine winger Mykhailo Mudryk (£89m) and Leicester City centre-back Wesley Fofana (£70m).

Therefore, the Blues need to offload several players this summer, with their club having a squad size of 30 players ahead of next season at the time of writing.

One of the club’s key figures that could move on is academy product Mason Mount, who has reportedly agreed personal terms on a switch to Manchester United, as per Jason Burt.

And Romano has said that “many players will leave the club” this summer as the Blues look to balance their books before dipping into the market to strengthen their squad.

What has Romano said about Chelsea?

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “Many players will leave the club. This is the intention. In June, their priority will be to offload and sell players. They need to find solutions and then welcome in new players.”

Who could leave Chelsea this summer?

According to the aforementioned report in the Evening Standard, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be one of the first players out of the door at Stamford Bridge this summer, with Blues willing to accept a “nominal fee” for his services.

Meanwhile, reports in Italy have revealed that midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has given the green light ahead of a switch to AC Milan, with the 27-year-old set to bring his senior Chelsea career to an end after nine years in and around the first-team picture.

Morocco winger Hakim Ziyech is another star the Blues could look to offload after the 30-year-old played in just 18% of available Premier League minutes this season.

And 90min has reported that one of Kepa Arrizabalaga or Edouard Mendy could leave west London in the upcoming transfer window, with neither goalkeeper staking their claim to become a long-term option in goal at Stamford Bridge.

Therefore, Pochettino has several individuals he could look to offload in the coming weeks as the club look to raise funds for another assault on the transfer market.