Highlights Chelsea are in active talks with Boca Juniors to sign defender Aaron Anselmino.

A promising young centre-back reportedly has a release clause of £20m.

The Blues are set for a busy end of June as Omari Kellyman is set to sign.

Chelsea are ‘on a mission’ to sign promising Boca Juniors centre-back Aaron Anselmino this summer as they are in active talks with the Argentinian club, Fabrizio Romano has reported.

The Blues eye Anselmino as a signing for the future – the 19-year-old is highly valued among young centre-backs in the market, and Romano suggests other clubs could still enter the race for him, including Manchester United.

According to reports in Argentina, the Red Devils were willing to trigger Anselmino’s release clause in March, while the likes of AC Milan and Real Madrid were previously linked with the starlet.

After signing a new contract this year, Anselmino saw his release clause reportedly increased slightly to £20m. According to Romano, Chelsea are currently working on a deal below his release clause.

After spending £1bn on new signings in Todd Boehly’s era, the Blues show no signs of stopping this summer as they target another promising youngster to add to their ranks.

Chelsea Working on Anselmino Deal

A signing for the future

Romano, writing in his Daily Briefing, suggests that Chelsea are currently working on the Anselmino deal:

“In defence, Chelsea remain on a mission to sign Aaron Anselmino. Chelsea keep working on that, they are in active talks with Boca Juniors. “Despite Manchester United also being linked, for now we will have to wait and see if other clubs will enter the race. For now, talks are with Chelsea and they are trying to find a solution under the value of the release clause. “Many people talk very highly of his potential, but of course he’s still very young, so it would be another signing for the future for Chelsea.”

Anselmino, who joined Boca’s academy aged just 12, broke into the first team last year and has made 10 senior appearances so far, scoring one goal.

He received praise from Boca president Juan Roman Riquelme, who singled out his work ethic and desire to learn.

The 19-year-old, who has been described as a 'special' talent by analyst Ben Mattinson, could become the second centre-back to join Chelsea this summer – last month, the Blues confirmed the signing of free agent Tosin Adarabioyo on a four-year deal.

Aaron Anselmino's Boca Juniors Career Stats Games 10 Goals 1 Yellow cards 4 Minutes played 597 Senior debut 2023 June 11

Chelsea Ready for ‘Busy Week’

Omari Kellyman set to arrive

Chelsea are set for a busy final week of June as the Blues are on course to sign striker Omari Kellyman from Aston Villa, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The 18-year-old has already passed his medical ahead of a £19m move from Birmingham as he looks set to follow Estevao Willian from Palmeiras, who is confirmed to be joining in the summer of 2025.

Jacobs suggests Chelsea are keen to bring in another forward as advanced talks continue with Barcelona’s starlet Marc Guiu – the 18-year-old has a £5m release clause.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 26-06-24.