Chelsea will be open to a sale for Carney Chukwuemeka in 2025 if he fails to change management's mind about his standing in the squad, Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Blues had a major clearout in the summer with the likes of Conor Gallagher, Raheem Sterling and Trevoh Chalobah moved on from Enzo Maresca's squad as they didn't align with his ideas and style of play.

However some players, including Ben Chilwell, David Datro Fofana and Chukwuemeka, weren't able to secure moves away before the transfer deadline passed and are now in limbo at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea Want to Give Chukwuemeka an Opportunity

Club will seek a loan but could be open to a sale

Unlike Chilwell and Fofana however, there is a chance for Chukwuemeka to break his way back into the team with the club keen to give him an opportunity to prove himself.

Described as a "phenomenal talent" after he joined from Aston Villa in 2022, the attacker is someone who isn't on big wages at Stamford Bridge and with his transfer fee amounting to less than £20million, the club are open to letting him change their mind and move higher up the pecking order.

However, the club feel that the best option for his development may be for a loan to get more regular football elsewhere. But if that can't be facilitated, Jacobs believes the club would be open to selling him permanently in 2025.

Chelsea, don't look at Chukwuemeka as somebody that is a big outlay on the wage bill. Nor was he signed for a particularly large fee. It was a big fee, given his age and his profile at the time, but it's under £20million all in so Chelsea, want to give the player the opportunity to maybe change their mind or move higher in the pecking order, and that may come through a loan to get him more minutes, or if something can't be facilitated, they'll be open for a sale in 2025."

The 20-year-old made nine appearances for the Blues in the Premier League last season, starting the opening two games under Mauricio Pochettino before suffering an injury and finding himself on the periphery of the team for the rest of the campaign.

Carney Chukwuemeka 2023/24 Premier League stats Games 2 (7) Minutes 227 Goals 1 Assists 1

Clearlake Not Interested in Selling Chelsea Shares

Todd Boehly considering his options

Despite reports from the USA overnight, Chelsea owners Clearlake Capital are not interested in selling their shares in the club, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Americans are majority shareholders in the club and own the club alongside Todd Boehly, who is considering his options two years after purchasing the club from Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich.

While nothing is imminent, GMS sources have revealed that Clearlake would be open to purchasing Boehly's shares in the club if he chose to move on from Stamford Bridge and that they remain "fully committed" to the long-term project put in place at the club.

