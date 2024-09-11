Chelsea could be open to selling Mykhailo Mudryk in the January transfer window if he doesn't improve his form over the next three months, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Ukrainian speedster joined the Blues back in January 2023 for a reported initial fee of £62million, which could have risen to £88million if targets were hit at Stamford Bridge - but so far, that has not been the case due to a total lack of output on the pitch, which has resulted in the 23-year-old being pushed way down the pecking order in west London. And that could see him move on in the coming months if he doesn't improve his form.

Mudryk Has Had No Suitors Just Yet

Poor form means the queue to sign him is non-existent

Mudryk has not been linked with any club so far in his time at Chelsea, but a poor season last time out saw the Krasnograd-born wide man start just 18 games for Chelsea in the Premier League, culminating in a total of 31 appearances in the top-flight alone.

Mykhailo Mudryk's Premier League statistics - Chelsea squad ranking, 23/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 31 =5th Goals 5 =4th Key Passes Per Game 1 =8th Assists 2 =7th Shots Per Game 1.1 8th Match rating 6.67 13th

That only resulted in five goals and two assists as Chelsea relied on Cole Palmer's brilliance to finish sixth in the table, and after a number of winger recruits under Enzo Maresca, Mudryk - estimated to be earning £130,000-per-week - could move on if that doesn't change over the winter.

Sources: Chelsea Could Move Mudryk On

Other signings means he has little part to play at Stamford Bridge

GIVEMESPORT sources have suggested that the Blues will become open to a transfer that could see Mudryk leave the club in January - if he does not start to live up to his potential over the autumn and winter months.

Sources at Chelsea say that there is an acceptance throughout the club that Mudryk's signing - at present - has been failure, and that they have worryingly had to find a resolution to the problem already this season, in the signings of Pedro Neto from Wolverhampton Wanderers and Jadon Sancho from Manchester United.

There is obviously an ideal scenario in that he could spark into life on a consistent basis, but Mudryk's current stats of just five goals and four assists in 48 Premier League games is a real worry for the club and has seen him touted as 'awful'.

It is likely that the January transfer market would only see loan offers for the Ukrainian speedster, but even then, Chelsea may have to consider those proposals if his output and general performance levels do not improve on a regular basis.

Arsenal Almost Signed Mykhailo Mudryk

But the Gunners got the better end of the deal by signing Trossard

Mudryk burst onto the scene as a winger back in the 2021-22 season for Shakhtar Donetsk, and after some UK footballing fans saw him tear Celtic apart for the Ukrainian giants, he departed the club with 12 goals in 44 senior games - resulting in excitement before making his move to Chelsea.

He almost didn't move to Stamford Bridge, instead potentially venturing elsewhere in London to Arsenal. Mikel Arteta was keen to bring him in after a blistering start to the 2022/23 campaign, and that saw the Spaniard make an initial move for his services.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mykhailo Mudryk has only scored two goals in 24 international appearances for Ukraine.

But Chelsea offered him a multi-year contract well into the next decade, and Mudryk moved to west London - which instead allowed Arsenal to sign Leandro Trossard.

So far, that has been a blessing in disguise. For the 48 top-flight games that Mudryk has played resulting in just nine goal contributions, Trossard has featured in 57, scoring 14 and assisting 11 - which is almost three times the output and for a much cheaper price.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 11-09-24.