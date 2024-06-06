Highlights Chelsea could spend up to £200m in the transfer market this summer.

The Blues are scouting four alternatives to Victor Osimhen in Benjamin Sesko, Viktor Gyokeres, Ivan Toney, and Artem Dovbyk.

Chelsea are also looking to recruit in a number of other positions including goalkeeper.

Chelsea have already scouted four Victor Osimhen alternatives if they fail to sign the Napoli striker, Dean Jones has revealed to GIVEMSPORT.

The transfer insider also claimed the Stamford Bridge residents could spend up to £200 million, which is less than half of what they forked out in the summer of 2023.

The Blues are also expected to capitalise on the anticipated departures of homegrown players Conor Gallagher and Trevor Chalobah, yet still look to fill in a number of areas in the squad roster as they hope to better last season's sixth place finish.

Landing Osimhen a Difficult Task

A Chelsea move looks unlikely

Although John Obi Mikel claimed in February that the Super Eagles man is keen on a move to west London, it looks as if a deal may fail to materialise this summer.

The Athletic reports that Chelsea will not make a move for the Napoli striker as the club are unwilling to meet Osimhen’s €130 million (£110.8m) release clause, while there are also concerns over the striker’s injury record.

Therefore, Chelsea appear to be looking at alternative options, with Jones naming RB Lepizig's Benjamin Sesko, Sporting's Viktor Gyokeres, Brentford's Ivan Toney and Girona's Artem Dovbyk as players the west London club have already been scouting.

2023-24 league stats of Chelsea strike targets Statistic Victor Osimhen Benjamin Sesko Viktor Gyokeres Ivan Toney Artem Dovbyk Matches Played 25 31 33 17 36 Goals 15 14 29 4 24 Assists 3 2 10 2 8 Expected Goals (xG) 15.4 7.7 22.5 6.0 24.2 Non-penalty goals expected (npxG) 11.4 7.7 18.7 6.0 17.9 Expected Assisted Goals (xAG) 3.1 1.1 7.7 1.5 6.2 Shot-Creating Actions (SCA) 54 35 132 39 57 Goal-Creating Actions (GCA) 8 8 21 6 13 Final table position 10th 4th 1st 16th 3rd

Chelsea's £200m Summer Spend

The Blues want to refresh numerous positions

According to Jones, goalkeeper, centre-back, left-back, creative attacker and centre forward are all areas that need attention in this summer's window.

Temptation still remains to bring Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise to Stamford Bridge, and perhaps look at Leeds’ Crysencio Summerville. Moreover, with the loss of the experienced Thiago Silva in defence, Chelsea have developed an admiration for Bologna’s Riccardo Calafiori. The Blues are also open to signing British homegrown players too, which is why Tosin Adarabioyo of Fulham has been identified with a deal now all-but official.

Adarabioyo will move on a free transfer, with his contract at Craven Cottage expiring. Barring any late surprise developments - it's worth noting Newcastle United were also in the race to sign him - the centre-back is on course to be the first arrival of the Enzo Maresca era.

In the left-back position, one player that is being monitored is 17-year-old Pedro Lima, who plays for Brazilian club Sport Recife. Goalkeeper wise, Maresca is keen to work with Robert Sanchez, yet likes Mads Hermansen from his old club Leicester City, while James Trafford from Burnley is another shot-stopper on the club's radar.

All table stats via FBREF.