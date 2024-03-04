Highlights Chelsea could be forced to sell players to comply with financial regulations.

Romelu Lukaku, Lewis Hall, and Ian Maatsen could bring in around £100m based on clauses.

Armando Broja, Marc Cucurella, and Trevoh Chalobah could also be sold.

Chelsea's recruitment team could be busy during the summer transfer window, and journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that we could see a host of different players leave the club as the west London outfit continue to tackle the Premier League's profit and sustainability regulations.

Since Todd Boehly arrived at Stamford Bridge, the American business owner has spent a significant amount of money on new additions. Chelsea will have to be careful not to breach any financial regulations, meaning sales will be necessary in the near future. The Blues have a host of valuable players at the club, but they won't want to offload any of Mauricio Pochettino's key stars.

Conor Gallagher is a prime example of a player who has been heavily linked with a departure, as he will represent pure profit on the books if sold due to coming through the academy. However, the England international is a regular under Pochettino, so offloading some of their players on the fringes would have less of a negative impact.

Chelsea must be careful of profit and sustainability

Reports have suggested that Chelsea may have to sell £100m worth of players during the summer transfer window in order to continue complying with the Premier League's profit and sustainability regulations. The Blues have spent over £1bn on players since Boehly has arrived, but they've failed to recoup even close to that in player sales.

Everton were recently deducted 10 points, which has been reduced to six on appeal, for breaching regulations, emphasising the Premier League's eagerness to clamp down on financial wrongdoings. It could be a major warning sign for clubs like Chelsea who have spent excessively in recent years.

A report from The Telegraph has discussed a list of players who could head through the exit door in the summer transfer window, including the likes of Lewis Hall and Ian Maatsen, who are currently out on loan. If Hall and Maatsen, who moved to Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund on temporary deals respectively, are to join the aforementioned clubs on permanent deals, then that's likely to be a significant chunk of money that Chelsea will receive.

Romelu Lukaku, Hall, and Maatsen, who are all out on loan, could pocket the Blues around £100m due to clauses inserted in their contracts. Chelsea midfielder Gallagher has also been linked with a departure as the west London club look to raise funds, but his importance to Pochettino's squad is significantly higher than the likes of Lukaku, Hall, and Maatsen.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Chelsea have raised around £288m in player sales over the last two seasons, despite spending over £1bn on new additions.

Ben Jacobs - Chelsea could offload fringe players

Jacobs has suggested that the likes of Maatsen, Lukaku, Hall, Armando Broja, and Trevoh Chalobah could generate Chelsea a hefty amount of money, before considering offloading Gallagher. The journalist adds that even only selling two or three of them could bring in around £100m. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"We mustn't forget that Chelsea feel they can get £30m/£35m for Ian Maatsen. The obligation to buy for Lewis Hall is expected to kick in, and that's £30m plus. You've got Romelu Lukaku, who Chelsea feel they can still get £35m for. Trevoh Chalobah is surplus to requirements. Marc Cucurella, it's not unthinkable that he would be sold for the right price. Armando Broja is for sale and on loan at Fulham. If that works out, perhaps Fulham would be prepared to drop £35m or something in that ballpark. So if you discount Conor Gallagher and add up all of those other names and fees, even if just two or three of the four or five of those names were sold, that's still going to be £70m to £100m."

Pochettino has been forced to endure a host of injury problems throughout the season, having a major impact on their success in the Premier League. The Argentine manager has been without multiple key players at different times during the campaign.

A report from the Evening Standard has assessed the current fitness problems at Stamford Bridge, providing updates on Christopher Nkunku, Reece James, Romeo Lavia, and more. Nkunku has suffered another setback, and it's believed he could return at the end of March when Chelsea play Burnley. Lavia, Carney Chukwuemeka, and Lesley Ugochukwu's return dates are unknown, while James could be fit next month. Finally, Welsey Fofana isn't expected to play again until the summer.

