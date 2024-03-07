Highlights It could be a busy summer transfer window for Chelsea.

Chelsea may prioritise player sales to fund a potential move for Victor Osimhen.

Armando Broja, Ian Maatsen, and Lewis Hall among the players who could be sacrificed.

Chelsea will have to prioritise outgoings during the summer transfer window, and journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that it could be the difference between being able to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen or not.

It could be a busy window for the Blues as we've seen multiple times under the ownership of Todd Boehly. The west London club have spent a significant amount of money since his arrival, and it could now be time for them to offload some of their stars in order to continue complying with the Premier League's profit and sustainability regulations.

If Mauricio Pochettino and his recruitment team want to invest in their playing squad when the market opens later this year, then the Blues will be forced to bring in some money through player sales. Chelsea are struggling in midtable this season in the Premier League, so there's certainly an argument to suggest that they need further reinforcements.

Chelsea Could Target Victor Osimhen

Journalist Jacobs previously told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea are likely to be in the race to secure Osimhen's signature in the summer transfer window. The respected reporter claims that he doesn't expect Chelsea to match his release clause, which is believed to be over £100m, but they will attempt to structure a deal differently, similar to how they did with Enzo Fernandez.

Victor Osimhen vs Nicolas Jackson (2023/2024 league season) Stat Victor Osimhen Nicolas Jackson Games 14 (2) 19 (4) Goals 11 7 Assists 3 3 Shots per game 3.2 2.2 Key passes per game 0.7 0.9 Dribbles per game 0.4 1.2 Aerial duels won per game 1.6 1 Match rating 6.93 6.84 Correct as of 06/03/2024

Reports have suggested that the Blues will go all out to bring Osimhen to Stamford Bridge when the transfer window opens for business. Although the Nigerian striker signed a new deal recently, he's admitted that a move to the Premier League would be a dream for him...

"I'm working so hard to make sure that I achieve my dream of playing in the Premier League someday but like I said, it's a process and I just want to keep on this momentum and continue to do well."

A deal for Osimhen is certainly not going to be cheap, and it could be funded through player sales. Jacobs previously spoke to GIVEMESPORT about some of the current squad who could depart, including Ian Maatsen, Trevoh Chalobah, Romelu Lukaku, Lewis Hall, and Armando Broja.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Victor Osimhen finished fifth in the European Golden Boot race last season, behind Alexandre Lacazette, Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane, and Erling Haaland.

Ben Jacobs - Chelsea to Prioritise Outgoings

Jacobs has suggested Chelsea know they will have to prioritise outgoings in the summer transfer window, and it will allow them to spend significantly once again. The journalist adds that it could be the difference between the Blues securing the signature of Osimhen or not. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"I think that Chelsea don't feel like they have to sell any one name to balance the books. They just know they have to prioritise outgoings and whether that's before or after the cut-off for profit and sustainability, it will still be a big focus. If Chelsea can bring in £100m/£150m even in outgoings, then it allows them to potentially spend £250m/£300m, which might be the difference between them getting Victor Osimhen and two other players versus just putting all of their money in one elite striker and not being able to move as quickly or definitively in other key target positions such as centre back, full-back, and depending on what happens with Gallagher, central midfield."

Mauricio Pochettino to Stay for the Season

Pochettino has struggled to get a tune out of his squad so far this season, with Chelsea struggling in the Premier League. The west London outfit are facing an uphill battle to qualify for European competitions, and they may even find it difficult to finish in the top half.

Journalist Dean Jones has previously told GIVEMESPORT that Pochettino's job is safe until the summer at least. However, journalist Graeme Bailey has recently told The Chelsea Chronicle that there is a divide among the hierarchy at Stamford Bridge regarding the future of the Argentinian manager. Some of the Chelsea boardroom want to stick with Pochettino and offer him a new contract, while others want to see a new manager arrive through the door.

All stats courtesy of WhoScored and GOAL