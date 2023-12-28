Highlights Conor Gallagher's future at Chelsea is uncertain, but he may stay for now, as both the player and manager Mauricio Pochettino want him to remain.

Chelsea may be forced to sell Gallagher due to profit and sustainability rules, but finding a buyer willing to pay £50 million may be a challenge.

Chelsea's pursuit of striker Viktor Gyokeres and others may be hindered by high price tags and players' desires to stay at their current clubs.

Chelsea star Conor Gallagher’s future is currently hanging in the balance ahead of the January transfer window, and transfer insider Dean Jones has revealed a stumbling block to his potential exit, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Amid a flurry of deficiencies in west London, Epsom-born Gallagher has become a key figure under boss Mauricio Pochettino, though whether his future lies at Stamford Bridge has become a massive talking point of late.

In order to snare both Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernández, the Blues were forced to spend big to alleviate their midfield struggles – but it’s safe to say that they’ve not exactly reaped the full benefits of their hefty outlay.

Conor Gallagher has been a standout player for Chelsea

Despite splashing the cash on two world-beating midfielders in Caicedo and Fernandez, Cobham graduate Gallagher has often been relied upon during their insipid season. Having totted up 21 appearances across all competitions thus far, his importance to Pochettino is becoming widely known and the Argentine boss may want to keep him on board for the foreseeable future.

With Reece James and Ben Chilwell typically struck by injury, Gallagher has captained the west Londoners on multiple occasions this season and has become one of Pochettino’s first names on the team sheet. Had things worked out differently over the summer months, there was every chance that his long tenure from the depths of Cobham to being a regular in the first team would be over.

Conor Gallagher - Senior Career Statistics (as of 27/12/23) Club Games Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Chelsea 66 3 5 16 2 Crystal Palace 39 8 5 12 0 West Bromwich Albion 32 2 2 12 0 Chalrton Athletic 26 6 4 8 0 Swansea City 21 0 7 3 0 All statistics per Transfermarkt

In a bid to comply with the Premier League’s set-in-stone profit and sustainability rules, Chelsea may be forced to offload any players deemed surplus to requirements – with Gallagher mooted to be on the potential chopping board, per MailOnline. The report states that, with Chelsea interested in signing a striker – most notably Victor Osimhen or Ivan Toney, Gallagher could be sold to fund their needs.

Tottenham Hotspur are one of the clubs that have been linked with Gallagher recently, according to The Sun, but having to pay £50 million for his signature may be enough to hinder Ange Postecoglou’s pursual of the Englishman. Recently, Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT that, following internal discussions, Gallagher is now more than likely to remain donning the dark blue of Chelsea past the winter window, leaving Chelsea fans a little more calm about the situation.

Jones insisted that the way they handle the Gallagher situation will be very telling of their transfer approach going forward, especially whether they are willing to learn and listen or continue doing their own thing. Amid the clamour over his signature, the transfer insider revealed that Gallagher is keen to remain at the capital club beyond the January transfer window, while Pochettino himself is also eager to see him prolong his stay at Stamford Bridge.

Saying that, Todd Boehly and Co. are understood to be tempted by the prospect of parting ways with Gallagher in January, though finding a would-be buyer willing to cough up £50 million may be a challenge. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said:

“This is a situation that will really tell us whether the Chelsea ownership are learning and listening to the people around them that actually know about football - or whether they will just continue to do things their way. I’ve spoken to people close to Gallagher and he wants to stay and the people around him continue to feel that is still the most likely outcome here. Pochettino also really likes him - so that’s another big tick to him staying. “But then we get towards the other side of it, evaluating his value and FFP and whether the owners know better and will actually look to cash in. It is clear right now that they are tempted to do that. But who is going to genuinely pay £50million for him in January? It’s extremely difficult to see how a move at that price point opens up in the next month.”

Chelsea dealt hammer blow in Viktor Gyokeres pursuit

With Nicolas Jackson still struggling to find his feet in England, the possibility of signing another centre forward in January remains high on Chelsea’s priority list. One name that has been linked with Pochettino’s outfit is Sporting CP marksman Viktor Gyokeres, a Swedish striker who has plundered 10 goals and five assists in 13 domestic outings this campaign. As reported by 90min, however, the 25-year-old is keen to stay put at the Portuguese giants, despite concrete interest from the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea.

The report states that Osimhen of Napoli is of interest to the Blues, but given that the Nigerian talisman has just penned a new contract with his current employers, a move to the English top tier is seemingly not on his agenda as things stand, especially on the preconception he could end up costing north of £100 million, Jacobs revealed in an interview with GIVEMESPORT.

Gyokeres has a release clause of £87 million and such an outlay may not be the best course of action given the height of Chelsea’s recent expenditure, though journalist Ben Jacobs did recently tell GIVEMESPORT that coughing up for his release clause is the only way to prise him away from the grasp of Sporting boss Ruben Amorim.