Chelsea "paid over the odds" for Marc Cucurella last summer, according to talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook.

The Blues spent big money on the left-back, but he's really struggled since arriving at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea news — Marc Cucurella

Chelsea signed Cucurella from Brighton for around £60m in the last summer transfer window, as reported by BBC Sport.

According to Spotrac, the 24-year-old is also earning £175,000 a week in west London, so he was a big investment. However, there's already talk about him leaving Stamford Bridge after a season where he's been heavily criticised by some ex-players, including ESPN pundit Frank Leboeuf.

Towards the end of February, 90min claimed that Cucurella is just one recent signing Chelsea could offload when the transfer market reopens.

The Spaniard's potential departure could make room in the Blues' squad for Ian Maatsen, who's spent this season on loan at Vincent Kompany's Burnley.

What has Alex Crook said about Marc Cucurella and Chelsea?

Crook thinks Chelsea and Todd Boehly overpaid for Cucurella and believes his expensive price tag is taking a toll on him.

When asked what's gone wrong for the former Brighton man at Chelsea, the journalist told GIVEMESPORT: "I don't know really. It's difficult to put my finger on it. I think they paid over the odds and maybe the price tag is wearing him down a bit. But listen, he's not the only player who's underperformed.

"I think if he went into a settled side with a more settled dressing room, then you'd probably see the best of him. But his confidence looks like it's been shot a little bit as well. I don't think the fans have ever really taken to him."

Should Chelsea give Marc Cucurella another season?

It'd probably be a bit unfair if Chelsea decided to get rid of Cucurella after just one campaign, while they've obviously spent a lot of money on him. It's arguably way too soon to give up on the Spain international.

This season, Frank Lampard's side have struggled as a whole. Next term, under new leadership and in a better-performing team, perhaps Cucurella will find things easier.

The fact that he can play at left-back and on the left side of a back three also makes him quite a useful player to have in the squad.

With all of that being said, Maatsen's role in helping Burnley getting promoted can't go unnoticed. And at just 21 years of age, he quite clearly has a bright future ahead of him. Therefore, there's definitely logic in deciding to part ways with Cucurella this summer. It just depends on what Chelsea's plans for Maatsen are.