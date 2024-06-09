Highlights Chelsea pushing to secure young talent Pedro Lima, confident despite late interest from Real Madrid.

Chelsea are pushing to secure the signature of young Sport Recife right-back Pedro Lima and are confident of securing a deal, but they could face some late competition for his signature, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

Since Todd Boehly has taken over at Stamford Bridge, he's heavily focused on signing young talent from around the world. It appears that the Blues are going to continue with their current strategy heading into the upcoming summer transfer window, with Lima eyed by the west London outfit.

Enzo Maresca was recently appointed as manager to replace Mauricio Pochettino, and the former Leicester City boss will be hoping for reinforcements. Although Lima might not be someone brought in to make an immediate impact, he could be a hugely beneficial signing for the future.

Chelsea Closing in on Lima Deal

They're wary of Real Madrid

Chelsea have scouts placed in South America and Lima is a player that they have been monitoring all season. Their recruitment team consider him one of the best right-backs in world football for his age group, and there is now an expectation that they will get a deal over the line, according to GMS sources.

Personal terms have now been verbally agreed with the 17-year-old star, and Lima's camp are happy with the proposal from Chelsea. The final details are now being sorted, according to sources, while they are now negotiating a transfer fee with Sport Recife.

Pedro Lima - Career Stats Stats Output Appearances 29 Goals 2 Assists 2 Minutes 2495 Statistics via Transfermarkt - Correct as of 09/06/024

Chelsea are wary of interest from Real Madrid, who could still move back in for Lima, but they remain confident that they can secure his signature ahead of the Spanish giants. As a result, Maresca's side will be desperate to get a deal over the line as quickly as possible.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The fee for Pedro Lima is believed to be in the region of £6m.

Sport Recife Director Speaks Out on Chelsea Interest

He's confirmed talks for Pedro Lima

Sport Recife's sporting director, Marcelo Barros, has recently spoken to the media about interest in Lima. He's now confirmed that many clubs are interested, suggesting that more than one side are looking to secure his signature...

"There are many clubs interested. And Pedro and I have been talking to more than one club. But there are slightly more advanced negotiations with one of them."

It appears that Chelsea are now closest to winning the race and are set to beat a host of clubs to prising him away from Sport Recife. It will be interesting to see what Chesea's plan is for the 17-year-old, with Malo Gusto and Reece James already battling for the right-back position at Stamford Bridge.

