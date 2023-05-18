Chelsea’s Pernille Harder and Magdalena Eriksson shared a wholesome on-pitch moment during the Blues’ 4-0 win over West Ham.

Tonight (17 May) Emma Hayes’ side took to the pitch of the Chigwell Construction Stadium and put four goals past the Hammers’ goalkeeper, Mackenzie Arnold.

England international Niamh Charles opened the proceedings in the 13th minute before Harder and Sophie Ingle had their say in the second half.

Chelsea came out of the Women's Super League clash 4-0 up. Credit: Reuters.

In the dying minutes of the Women’s Super League game, Erin Cuthbert made it four and sent Chelsea shooting to the top of the WSL table.

The team has now officially taken over Marc Skinner's winning Manchester United team.

It’s also worth mentioning that Chelsea have now completely wiped out the goal difference hold that the Red Devils were leading with.

Hayes’ squad now sit two points clear with a goal difference of 46 — a much superior number compared to United’s 42.

Wholesome match moments between Chelsea duo

During this evening’s game, however, it could’ve been Eriksson on the score sheet instead of her partner, Harder.

Instead of taking the ball, the captain saw Harder out of the corner of her eye, held her hands up, and allowed it to pass her by.

It landed straight at the feet of the Danish star, who put it past Arnold with ease.

While celebrating the goal, Eriksson could be seen recreating her frozen pose alongside Harder and striker, Sam Kerr.

However, the wholesome interaction has cemented the fact that Chelsea could be without the duo this summer.

Magdalena Eriksson and Pernille Harder might not be with Chelsea much longer

The pair, who have been in a relationship since 2014, are out of contract this summer — and Hayes hasn’t managed to pin the duo down.

A recent report from ESPN says that the stars are set to leave the London club after the conclusion of the WSL 2022/23 season.

According to the outlet, the pair are Bayern Munich bound, where they will potentially play under Alexander Straus.

Harder has previously spent time plying her trade in Germany, having played for VfL Wolfsburg from 2017-2020.

During her time at the club, the midfielder made 75 appearances and scored 68 goals.

At this moment in time, however, it has not been confirmed whether Eriksson and Harder are leaving Chelsea in the summer.