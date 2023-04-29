Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will leave Stamford Bridge this summer, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 33-year-old has struggled to make an impression in the Blues squad under Graham Potter and Frank Lampard.

Chelsea transfer news – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

According to Sky Sports, Barcelona have made Aubameyang their top target for the summer transfer window as the Catalan giants look for an alternative centre-forward option to Robert Lewandowski.

The La Liga leaders are looking to re-sign the experienced striker after he made a lasting impression on the dressing room during his time at the Nou Camp last season.

However, with Barcelona’s much-publicised financial problems still an issue, any deal for the former Arsenal captain is unlikely to be straightforward.

The experienced attacker had looked primed for a move to the MLS’ LAFC earlier this year, with Chelsea agreeing to pay his £160,000 per-week wages to enable a loan move.

However, a transfer eventually broke down, and Aubameyang has found playing time difficult to come by at Stamford Bridge, with a departure likely in the best interests of all parties involved.

Journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT that current Blues interim boss Lampard has previously tried to sign the centre-forward and has now been allowed to work with the marksman.

However, the 44-year-old hasn’t utilised the veteran striker regularly this term, with Crook admitting that Aubameyang’s move to Chelsea has “not worked out for him.”

What has Crook said about Chelsea and Aubameyang?

When talking about potential Chelsea departures this summer, Crook told GIVEMESPORT: “I've not heard of any other specific players who want a move away. Aubameyang will go. It’s not worked out for him. They've still got Lukaku on the books as well. It will be interesting to see what they do with him.”

How has Aubamyeang performed for Chelsea?

Given his transfer status, it will not come as a surprise that Aubameyang has failed to hit the heights of his previous spell in the Premier League with Arsenal.

The 63-cap Gabon international had set English football alight with the Gunners, having hit the back of the net 92 times whilst providing 21 assists in 163 appearances.

However, just three goals during his time at Stamford Bridge spells the end of Aubameyang’s Premier League career as he approaches his mid-30s.

With Mauricio Pochettino set to take charge of Chelsea in the summer, co-chairman Todd Boehly will be looking to identify several players they can move on to trim the squad down for the Argentine’s arrival.

Given his age and form, it’s difficult to foresee a situation where Aubameyang remains in west London beyond this season.