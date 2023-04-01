Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang causes “minimal fuss” despite his inevitable departure at Stamford Bridge, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 33-year-old is widely expected to leave Graham Potter’s Blues squad during the summer transfer window.

Chelsea transfer news – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

According to sources in Spain, Barcelona are considering making a season-long loan move for former striker Aubameyang as Xavi Hernandez looks for a backup to Robert Lewandowski at the Nou Camp.

The £160,000 per-week earner made the £10.3m move from Catalonia to Chelsea last summer but has failed to hit his stride, with a departure now looking inevitable heading into the upcoming transfer market.

Journalist Simon Phillips has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the experienced centre-forward will “definitely leave” the west London outfit in the summer as the Blues look to clear space on their wage bill.

And Jones has said that “everyone has accepted” Aubameyang’s move to Chelsea hasn’t worked out, and it is time for all parties to move on.

What has Jones said about Chelsea and Aubameyang?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “I think we have to remember that, at the time, it was almost an emergency for Chelsea.

“It was always going to be short-term and hopeful more than anything else. It hasn't gone great, and you look at it now and think, why even bother?

“To be fair to him, people I speak to at Chelsea say he's minimal fuss even when things aren't going well for him.

“It seems that everyone has accepted that this hasn't worked out, and it's time to move on.”

How has Aubameyang performed for Chelsea?

Aubameyang hasn’t hit the same level of form as he did during his peak at Arsenal, struggling to provide a regular source of goals for Potter’s side.

The 63-cap Gabon international has made 18 appearances for Chelsea, hitting the back of the net three times whilst providing one assist.

An average WhoScored rating of 6.15 for his displays in the Premier League ranks him as the Blues’ second-lowest-performing player in the squad, indicating that a parting of the ways may suit both parties heading into the summer transfer window.

And the 6 foot 1 star doesn’t compare particularly favourably with his positional peers, ranking in the 55th percentile of forwards across Europe’s big five leagues as well as the Champions League and Europa League for non-penalty goals per 90 minutes (0.38) over the last 365 days, according to FBref.

Therefore, Chelsea and Aubameyang will feel that this is a move which hasn’t worked out, and the sooner they can find a suitable transfer for the striker, the better.