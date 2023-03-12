Chelsea’s Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang and Hakim Ziyech are both set to leave Stamford Bridge in the near future, journalist Simon Phillips has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The attacking duo have found opportunities limited under Graham Potter and could move on to clear space on the wage bill.

Having been left out of Chelsea’s Champions League squad, it looks as if Aubameyang’s time with the club will end at the conclusion of the season, having failed to make an impact since his arrival at Stamford Bridge last summer.

The £160,000 per-week earner looked set for a short-term loan move to MLS outfit LAFC last month, but nothing has since transpired of the move and the striker remains in west London for now.

Meanwhile, Ziyech had been gearing up for a temporary switch to Paris Saint-Germain on the January transfer window’s deadline day, but a paperwork error led to the move falling through, and he too remains with Potter’s side until the end of the season.

Phillips has previously told GIVEMESPORT that the £100,000 per-week star would still be willing to move to PSG in the summer and could wait and see if the Ligue 1 giants make another play for his services.

The journalist believes that Aubameyang and Ziyech are set for departures in the summer, which would get two sets of “big wages” off the books.

What has Phillips said about Aubameyang and Ziyech’s future at Chelsea?

Phillips told GIVEMESPORT: “Aubameyang will certainly leave, I’m pretty sure about that, along with Hakim Ziyech, who was close to joining PSG in the January window. Those two will go, that’s two sets of big wages off.”

How have Aubameyang and Ziyech performed for Chelsea this season?

Neither Aubameyang nor Ziyech have been able to nail down a regular spot in Potter’s side this term and with the club signing forward options such as Joao Felix, Mykhaylo Mudryk and Noni Madueke in January, it looks as though their time at the club could now be limited.

Despite having made over 100 Premier League appearances throughout his career, it seems Aubameyang’s future now lies away from England’s top-flight, having tarnished his reputation with his lack of form and disciplinary issues during his spell at Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Ziyech has underwhelmed since his £36.6m switch to the Blues from Ajax in the summer of 2020 and has produced less than 30 goal contributions throughout his time at Stamford Bridge.

Therefore, it would make sense for Chelsea to move the £260,000 per-week duo on from the club, as they look to make way for their younger signings ahead of next season.