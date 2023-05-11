Chelsea’s imminent manager Mauricio Pochettino will not be “optimistic” over the form of striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang if he remains at Stamford Bridge, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Blues centre-forward has been used sparingly by interim head coach Frank Lampard over the last few weeks.

Chelsea news – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Aubameyang is looking to terminate his deal at Chelsea to set up a move to Barcelona ahead of next season, the club the 33-year-old arrived in west London from last summer.

The former Arsenal man has indicated that he would like to return to the Nou Camp in a TikTok interview on the DjamLife channel.

When asked about his future, Aubameyang told the social media outlet (via MailOnline): “I'd like to return to Barcelona… but we will see.”

The veteran striker has already been on the verge of leaving Stamford Bridge this season when the Blues reportedly agreed to pay his £160,000 per-week wages to facilitate a loan move to the MLS’ Inter Miami.

Journalist Simon Phillips told GIVEMESPORT in March that Aubameyang would “definitely leave” the Stamford Bridge outfit this summer.

And Jones has stated that Chelsea’s next manager, widely expected to be Pochettino, won’t be convinced Aubameyang can solve the side’s goalscoring problems.

What has Jones said about Chelsea and Aubameyang?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “I guess the beauty for Frank Lampard at the moment is there's no long-term attachment to this role and the decisions he's making. He's just picking teams on a game-by-game basis.

“Even if Aubameyang plays for Chelsea again, from the performances we're seeing from him, there's nothing to suggest that the next manager will come in and be full of optimism that he can solve the goalscoring problem they’ve got.”

How has Aubameyang performed at Chelsea?

Aubameyang’s form has been disappointing since his £10.3m arrival at Chelsea and seems to have been a gamble that hasn’t paid off in the slightest.

It now looks unlikely that Blues co-chairman Todd Boehly will be able to recoup the money spent on bringing the striker to the club last summer.

The 63-cap Gabon international has hit the back of the net just three times and provided one assist in his 21 appearances for the Stamford Bridge outfit.

Unsurprisingly, the out-of-form forward has only achieved an average WhoScored rating of 6.12 for his displays in the Premier League, ranking him as the second-lowest-rated performer in the Blues squad this term.

Therefore, it could be in the best interests of both parties that Chelsea and Aubameyang part ways at the end of the season as Pochettino looks to find alternative solutions to the club’s goalscoring problems.