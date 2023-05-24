Chelsea are plotting early talks with Brighton & Hove Albion over the signing of Moisés Caicedo, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Several Premier League sides are thought to be interested in the midfielder, but it looks like the Blues could try and steal a march on their rivals in the race for his signature this summer.

Chelsea transfer news — Moisés Caicedo

According to journalist Simon Phillips, Caicedo is Chelsea's number one priority heading into the upcoming transfer window.

They face competition for the 21-year-old, though, with Football Insider reporting that Arsenal are also keen on his services.

The same outlet also claims that Caicedo could cost up to £80m, so it won't be a cheap deal either.

However, with N'Golo Kanté struggling to stay fit and Mateo Kovačić possibly set to leave Stamford Bridge, Chelsea could find themselves in desperate need of a new midfielder ahead of the 2023/24 season.

What has Dean Jones said about Moisés Caicedo and Chelsea?

Jones' understanding is that Chelsea want to speak to Brighton at the beginning of the transfer window about signing Caicedo.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I think early in the window we will see Chelsea seek guidance from Brighton over what it is going to take to sign Moisés Caicedo. I can't be sure yet that they make the offer, but that's what the first step will be, understanding exactly what the expected terms will be and to get a feel for how quickly things can move forward.

"Chelsea do not want to waste any time with their business. [Mauricio] Pochettino needs a settled squad for pre-season as much as possible. They absolutely do not want a repeat of last pre-season, as the poor preparations left them chasing from day one in the Premier League. I know that Chelsea have other options beyond Caicedo, but he is attainable in the next window and there will also be at least two other Premier League clubs interested, so I've been told to expect early talks on that one."

Can Chelsea win the race for Moisés Caicedo's signature?

Chelsea and Todd Boehly's main competitor for Caicedo looks to be Arsenal, who have Champions League football, unlike the Blues.

However, West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice appears to be their priority at the moment. Journalist Rudy Galetti recently informed GIVEMESPORT that Mikel Arteta has already spoken to the England international about a move to the Emirates this summer.

When you consider that, if Chelsea do move quickly, perhaps they will be able to lure Caicedo to west London.