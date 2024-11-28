Chelsea star Reece James is set for another period on the Stamford Bridge treatment table after suffering further injury in recent weeks - and GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that although he may not return for another 10 games, a scan on his injury is being viewed as largely positive.

James has only featured in four Premier League games this season, with Malo Gusto having been Chelsea's out-and-out right-back in recent seasons, whilst the England international has struggled with injury woes off the pitch. Another layoff has been called, with Enzo Maresca desperate for his skipper to return to the field of play - but sources have revealed that although it will be another month until he's back and fighting fit on the pitch, the injury is being viewed in a positive light.

Sources: Reece James Out Until New Year

The Chelsea skipper has suffered terribly with unlucky injuries

The club will want James to return to full action as soon as possible, but they will also be mindful that his career cannot continue in the way it has done recently and, as a result, giving him to get back to full fitness before blossoming in their lineup is by far the best course of action.

With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT sources understand that James had a scan on a new hamstring injury this week - with the crocked star set to be out for at least a month, and likely until the turn of the year, which would mean a return vs Crystal Palace on January 4.

Reece James' Premier League statistics - Chelsea games by season Season Appearances Goals/assists 2019-20 24 2 2020-21 32 3 2021-22 26 14 2022-23 16 2 2023-24 10 2 2024-25 4 0

There has yet to be a definitive timescale on a return for the time being, and this is partly down to the fact that Chelsea are continuing to work in conjunction with specialists - who will then produce a roadmap for James' return to action.

Chelsea don't want to put any pressure on their captain by predicting an exact return to first-team football, and the club are doing all they can to support the England star's recovery on both a physical and mental basis, with James having failed to play much first-team football over the past calendar year.

The scan is viewed as largely positive in terms of how severe it could have been, and it must be stressed that the injury is not a recurrence, but a new hamstring injury - in which James is not expected to need surgery.

James' Amount of Games Missed Laid Bare

The right-back has been absent for almost two years

Having been out of action with a hamstring injury until the October international break, he made his season debut with a 53-minute cameo in the 2-1 loss to Liverpool a month ago and took the armband upon his return, before completing the full ninety minutes against Newcastle United and Manchester United in which the Blues recorded four points from two tricky tests.

A draw against Arsenal, however, only saw him come onto the pitch for eight minutes at the end - and since then, James has been ruled out once again, missing Chelsea's 2-1 win over Leicester City on the weekend. If he is out until 2025, that will see him miss 10 games across three competitions with a trio of Europa Conference League games to contend with.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Reece James has 16 caps for England, but he has failed to score for the Three Lions.

Last season saw the same luck. James opened the campaign in the 1-1 draw with Liverpool at Stamford Bridge, though he was ruled out for the following seven games - and though he made a return to action in seven of their eight games after that, surgery then ruled him out from just before the Christmas period until the end of the campaign - where an assist against Nottingham Forest was counter-acted with a red card against Brighton, effectively ending his season.

James had issues the season before that, too, suffering injury problems that saw him miss out on the 2022 World Cup - and playing a part in just 16 games that season - meaning that, of the previous 88 Premier League games the Blues have played, James has featured in just 20 - less than a quarter.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 28-11-24.