Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku doesn't want to return to Stamford Bridge next season, journalist Simon Phillips has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The 29-year-old is currently on loan at Inter Milan, and Phillips says neither the player nor his parent club are keen on giving things another go.

Chelsea transfer news — Romelu Lukaku

Last month, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea will immediately look to sell Lukaku if he returns to west London in the summer.

The Blues initially signed the Belgian from Inter for £97.5m back in 2021, as reported by BBC Sport, but he really struggled during his second spell at Stamford Bridge.

As per Transfermarkt, he scored just eight goals in 26 Premier League appearances before rejoining the Nerazzurri on loan.

According to Salary Sport, Lukaku's current Chelsea contract is worth £350,000 a week.

What has Simon Phillips said about Romelu Lukaku and Chelsea?

Phillips says Lukaku is against the idea of coming back to Chelsea.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "What I've heard on that is Lukaku doesn't want to come back to Chelsea; Chelsea aren't particularly keen for him to come back either. But the fact is that he's only on a season-long loan at the moment and there's nothing to suggest that will get extended. Chelsea are obviously keen to extend that loan by another season or sort out a permanent sale.

"Inter obviously, at the moment, are holding their cards close to their chest. They want to see how he performs for the rest of the season, if he can keep injury free and score goals. And if it goes well, then yes, they will look to extend it for another season on loan and then at the end of that, it was always the plan to then talk about a permanent deal."

Should Chelsea retain Romelu Lukaku?

It may not actually be the worst idea. Chelsea need a new centre-forward and Lukaku, when in form, is arguably one of the best in the world.

The Belgium international scored an impressive 30 goals in 44 outings for Inter back in the 2020/21 season (also via Transfermarkt).

Having found the back of the net on just 24 occasions in the Premier League this term, it is the sort of firepower Graham Potter's side could do with.

Of course, there is no guarantee that Lukaku will reach those heights again, while things obviously did not work out for him at Chelsea in the last campaign. But under a different manager, perhaps supporters would see a different player. And from the Blues' perspective, it could save them from having to fork out millions on another striker in the next transfer window.