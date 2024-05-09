Highlights Omari Hutchinson joined Chelsea in 2022, before moving on loan to Ipswich Town in the summer of 2023.

He shone at Ipswich, helping them achieve promotion as a versatile forward with 11 goals and six assists in 44 league games.

Hutchinson's future may lie with Chelsea or a potential permanent move to a club playing in European competitions.

Omari Hutchinson had a decorated youth career, playing for Arsenal, Chelsea, and Charlton Athletic. The young winger also played for England at youth team level but is yet to make a decision whether to commit to Jamaica or England at senior level. He signed his first professional contract at the end of 2020, and since then, Hutchinson's career has accelerated with his first season of senior football in the 2023/24 campaign.

Hutchinson will be of interest to numerous clubs this summer, having played an integral part in Ipswich Town's promotion back to the Premier League. Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna is keen on having his star winger back for next season, but it is unclear what Chelsea have planned for the 20-year-old. What is clear, though, is that Hutchinson has a bright future ahead of him, whether that be at Ipswich, Chelsea, or elsewhere.

Career

Hutchinson played at the Chelsea academy from the age of five to nine before moving to Charlton Athletic in 2012. He impressed at the Addicks, which earned him a move to Arsenal in 2015. His best season at Arsenal was in the 2020/21 campaign, when he registered 15 goal contributions in 20 games in the U18 Premier League. Following seven successful years at the Gunners, he made a return to the Blues in the summer of 2022, when he joined Chelsea again. This time, he was signed as a professional instead of an academy player.

During his first professional season at Chelsea, Hutchinson scored seven goals and registered eight assists in Premier League 2, while also making senior appearances in the FA Cup and the Premier League. Due to a desire to play regular first-team football for the first time in his career, the 20-year-old winger moved to Ipswich on loan under Kieran McKenna in the Championship. Hutchinson played 44 of Ipswich's 46 games, scoring 10 goals and managing six assists, as the Tractor Boys secured automatic promotion. His success in the Championship has led to speculation about his future, with bids expected for him this summer.

Hutchinson's Stats Since 2020 Team Competitions Played In Appearances Goals Assists Arsenal U18 (2020/21) FA Youth Cup, U18 Premier League, Premier League 2 24 9 9 Arsenal U21 (2021/22) Premier League 2, EFL Trophy 21 8 7 Chelsea (2022/23) Premier League, EFL Trophy, FA Cup, Premier League 2 27 8 10 Ipswich Town (2023/24) Championship, FA Cup, EFL Cup 50 11 6 Correct as of 08/05/24

Position

Hutchinson is predominantly a right-winger but can also play on the other side as well as down the middle. In the 2023/24 season for Ipswich, he played 50% of his league matches as a right-winger, but it is noteworthy that he played more games as an attacking midfielder than a left-winger. His versatility to occupy any position in the frontline, especially in a 4-2-3-1, is what makes him such an attractive prospect for clubs vying for his signature. Across his career, Hutchinson has registered two more assists as a number 10, compared to when he played as a right-winger, in 10 fewer games.

Stats via position Position Appearances Goals Assists Right Winger 50 17 11 Attacking Midfield 40 7 13 Left Winger 13 9 2 Right Midfield 7 0 2 Centre-Forward 3 1 1 Central Midfield 1 0 0 Second Striker 1 0 0 Left Midfield 1 1 0 Left-Back 1 0 1

Style of Play

Hutchinson is left-footed and likes to take on defenders as frequently as possible. His dribbling prowess and ability to create chances against low blocks were a key aspect of Ipswich's prolific goalscoring record in the Championship, where they averaged two goals per game. You'd be mistaken to think that Hutchinson is only one-footed, though, as he can also take on defenders on the outside with his right-foot. He scored some impressive goals with his weaker foot throughout the season. This was on display in the 2-0 win against Huddersfield Town, which secured promotion. Hutchinson skipped past a Terriers' midfielder before firing a low right-footed shot past the goalkeeper.

The trademark of Hutchinson is the curled left-footed shot from outside the box. He scored two of these goals against Hull City in an away game at the end of the season. After the match, McKenna reflected on Hutchinson's performance. He said: “He deserves it because he works really hard on his game. He played two different roles in the game, causing a lot of problems, and he’s frustrated not to have got a third goal tonight. That’s him. He holds himself to high standards and if he keeps doing that he’ll do very well for himself.”

Similar players to Hutchinson # Player Team Nation 1 Jayden Philogene Bidace Hull City England 2 Stephy Mavididi Leicester City England 3 Jack Clarke Sunderland England 4 Elias Saad St Pauli Tunisia 5 Phillip Zinckernagel Club Brugge Denmark Data sourced from FBREF

Contract Information

Hutchinson signed a three-year deal with Chelsea, with an option for another year in 2022. As a result, he has one year left on his contract from June, so this summer will be critical in terms of his future. If Chelsea don't extend his contract, then Hutchinson will not be short of offers from a range of clubs for a free transfer in June 2025. The Athletic reported that Hutchinson is back at Chelsea following his promotion with Ipswich, but "no formal discussions have taken place as yet" concerning his contract situation. Chelsea are loaded with wingers and players who can operate in the number 10 role, meaning that Hutchinson will have a big decision to make this summer, especially if Chelsea offer an extended contract.

Future at Chelsea

Hutchinson is expected to go on Chelsea's July pre-season tour to the United States. It is unclear whether he is a part of Mauricio Pochettino's first-team plans, but the fact that he has been called back to Cobham training ground only a week after winning promotion with Ipswich shows that Chelsea are keeping a close eye on the youngster.

An option for Hutchinson next season is to go back on loan to Ipswich for their first Premier League season in 22 years. Chelsea might have seen his development under McKenna and choose to extend his contract before sending him out on loan to the East Anglian club. After promotion was secured against Huddersfield Town at Portman Road, Hutchinson was asked by Sky Sports about a potential return to Ipswich in the 2024/25 season. He said: "I hope so. I don't know, we will see what the manager is saying and my agent. Right now, I am going to celebrate - I do not know what to do." While it is hard to take Hutchinson's comments too seriously, given that it was only shortly after he helped his side secure promotion, it is clear that Ipswich will be pressing for his return in the summer.

A permanent move away from Chelsea is also another option. Ipswich would be one of the teams willing to negotiate a fee, but other clubs lower down in the Premier League or in other top European leagues could well be in the fight for his signature. Hutchinson has previously told the media about his aim to play in the Champions League.

"Now I am on loan at Ipswich from Chelsea, I have set myself new aims; 10 goals and 10 assists for the season (he has one goal and three assists so far), the club’s Young Player of the Season award. But there are things beyond that. Like making it at Chelsea, winning major competitions with them. The ultimate aim is the Champions League. I have a picture of the trophy set as the screen saver on my phone, so I see that silverware every day. “I know I am aiming high. But there is nothing wrong with that. If I don’t achieve everything on the list, then I don’t achieve it. It won’t get to me. But I am using it as a motivational tool.”

The 20-year-old was successful in picking up Ipswich's Young Player of the Year trophy and meeting his goal target for the season. It is clear, though, that any permanent move away from Stamford Bridge would have to be to a club playing European football, and ideally the Champions League. This summer looks to be integral to Hutchinson's career direction.

Information gathered from Transfermarkt and FBREF.