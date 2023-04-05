It has emerged that several Chelsea players came up with nicknames for their ex-manager Graham Potter after being confused by his tactics while playing under him.

The true relationship between the Chelsea players and their now former manager is beginning to come to light following the recent sacking of the 47-year-old.

Potter was dismissed on Sunday following a 2-0 loss to Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge. He had accumulated the lowest points-per-game of any Chelsea manager and sat in 11th place in the Premier League when he departed.

After guiding Brighton to their highest Premier League points tally ever last season, Potter was poached by a hopeful, and rich, Chelsea.

Safe to say things did not go to plan.

Chelsea's collapse under Graham Potter

Given a huge budget to spend by owner Todd Boehly, Potter bought in the likes of Enzo Fernandez, Joao Felix, and Mykhailo Mudryk, spending a staggering £330 million in the January transfer window alone.

But, since the start of 2023, Chelsea have won just two Premier League games, so even after this level of backing, Chelsea were still underperforming massively.

And it has just emerged that one of the reasons for this may have been the poor relationship between Potter and his players.

Potter's poor relationship with Chelsea players

According to The Athletic, the Blues boss was mocked behind his back by players that were frustrated by his tactics and team selection.

It is emerging that selected Chelsea players were calling him "Harry" and "Hogwarts" after the infamous character Harry Potter. Not very inventive, it must be said, but clearly a sign of no respect.

Reports have been circulating recently that certain players have been feeling confused by Potter's team selection in recent months.

Trevoh Chalobah was left out of the starting 11 again in Saturday's defeat to Aston Villa, having not started a game since January, despite apparent discussions about his vital role in the matches.

It has also been claimed that the vast increase in squad size forced some players to change outside the dressing room as there was not enough space.

Understandably disgruntled at results on the pitch and incidents behind closed doors, the Chelsea players seemingly resorted to disrespecting their manager instead of handling it professionally.

Reports will continue to emerge about the frosty atmosphere between the ex-coach and his players in the coming weeks as we are starting to see why all that individual talent did not translate onto the pitch.

A clearly intelligent, successful manager, perhaps out of his depth, was seemingly not given the respect he deserved by his own players.