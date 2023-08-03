Highlights Chelsea are undergoing a major rebuild of their playing staff under new manager Mauricio Pochettino, after a disappointing season.

The club has already made significant signings to rejuvenate the squad, and is now looking to bring in more reinforcements this summer.

Several top players are among those being linked with Chelsea.

With Todd Boehly now responsible for piloting the Chelsea aircraft, it’s fair to say those onboard the Blues’ new regime have experienced quite a turbulent takeoff.

Recording one of the club’s lowest points hauls and league finishes in over 20 years, as well as burning through three managers and over half a billion in transfer fees, it may be a tad ironic that the West Londoners are now overseeing a rebuild of their current playing staff under new boss, Mauricio Pochettino.

After overseeing a mass clear out of 12 senior faces, including securing big money deals for Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly, Christian Pulisic, and Matteo Kovacic to not only rejuvenate a struggling squad, but also to balance the books, the Pensioners are now looking to bring in reinforcements to join the likes of Christopher Nkunku, Nicholas Jackson, and Angelo.

So, who could the Blues bring in this summer?

Moises Caicedo

This transfer chronicle has trundled on and on this summer, and as yet, there remains to be a definitive conclusion.

Brighton’s special defensive midfield talent, Moises Caicedo spent his first full season in the Premier League during the 2022-23 campaign, chalking up 43 appearances for the Seagulls in a truly unprecedented, historic period in the club’s life in the top flight.

The Ecuadorian was instrumental in the successes of last term at the Amex, and was ever-present on the 10-month-long road to Europa League qualification, and the club’s highest-ever finish.

The South American, known for his combative style, ferociousness in regaining possession, and supreme ability to read the game defensively is hot on Chelsea’s radar this summer, as reported by Football London.

The Blues have already had one bid knocked back by Tony Bloom and co. down on the South Coast, and are reputedly preparing another offer.

The player has made clear his desire to leave the club and even posted cryptic tweets that seemed to hint at his inclination to join the West Londoners.

Elye Wahi

It is no secret that Chelsea were deficient in a number of areas last season, but arguably, the Blues were most severely hampered by the lack of an out-and-out forward with attacking midfielder, Kai Havertz spending most of the season leading the line.

A 38-goal return was a beggarly effort, and symbolised a massive 50% decline from the 2021-22 campaign under Thomas Tuchel.

Having already recruited wisely, with the acquisitions of Nkunku and Jackson who can both lead the line, but also play anywhere across the front three, has quickly demonstrated Pochettino’s flair for extinguishing fires and finding solutions.

Montpelier’s young centre-forward, Elye Wahi has been making waves in Ligue 1, finding the net on 19 occasions, and chipping in with a further six assists.

The 20-year-old would certainly be in-keeping with Boehly’s focus on bringing in fledgling stars with plenty of room for growth and development, so the links with exciting France under-21 international could definitely be an accurate scoop, with rumours pointing towards an imminent deal being agreed between the two clubs, although according to reports Brighton are holding out for over £100 million.

Tosin Adariabioyo

With Koulibaly and Ampadu both heading for the Stamford Bridge departure lounge, Chelsea’s options at centre-half are suddenly starting to look a little sparse.

With 38-year-old Thiago Silva the only seasoned experience Pochettino has at his disposal, as well as having to contend with Wesley Fofana’s indeterminate absence due to an ACL rupture, the Blues could do with another body through the door.

Chelsea will be seeking to trim the number of goals they concede next season, having been on the receiving end of 47 of them during their dismal 2022-23 campaign.

Fulham central defender, Tosin Adariabioyo is one name that has cropped up on Chelsea's wanted list this summer, according to the revered journalist, Simon Phillips who has claimed the towering 6'4 defensive stalwart is being lined up for a 15-minute journey from Craven Cottage to Stamford Bridge.

The ex-Manchester City centre-half turned out on 29 occasions for Fulham last season, and made the fourth-most clearances in the Premier League, averaging 5.5 per game.

Tino Livramento

Chelsea’s talent production is such that the club has developed a perpetual habit of selling former players and promising academy graduates, and then years later buying them back. From Romelu Lukaku, Nemanja Matic, and David Luiz, to players tipped for returns like Marc Guehi.

Tino Livramento is another such example, the right-back left Chelsea for Southampton in 2021, seeking greater first-team opportunities.

The highly-rated defender played just twice for the Saints last season, having spent most of the campaign in the treatment room, recovering from a cruciate ligament rupture.

With Southampton now confined to Championship football next term, interest in the right-back has been rife, with Eddie Howe’s Newcastle reportedly interested, as well as a potential return to his old stomping ground in Chelsea on the cards.

With club legend, Cesar Azpilicueta returning to his native Spain, Pochettino’s right flank is looking threadbare, with little in the way of cover for injury prone, Reece James who has already missed 18-months of his relatively short career due to injury.

Michael Olise

The Under-21 European Championships spelled disaster for Crystal Palace, and more pertinently, a catastrophe for the immediate career of Michael Olise who was struck with a grade three hamstring tear during France’s game with Norway.

The right-winger is coming off the back of a sensational campaign in South East London, with 13 G/A contributions.

Exuding confidence, having recorded the fourth-most attempted dribbles in the Premier League last term, and registering the fifth-most completed dribbles, completing 57% of the dribbles he had undertaken.

There was a sense of inevitability around big-club interest, although the Eagles and Steve Parish would have been hoping to hold onto one of their brightest talents for another season yet.

While Roy Hodgson and Palace may have hoped the player’s injury would deter any interest from elsewhere this summer, it hasn’t acted as a disincentive for Chelsea who are purportedly keen on signing the 21-year-old, who also happens to be a player formerly of Chelsea’s youth system.

Described by old boss, Patrick Vieira as a “special talent”, Olise could come to Chelsea with glowing praise from a Premier League legend.