Enzo Maresca's arrival at Chelsea has propelled the Blues into top four contenders and made them one of the Premier League's most entertaining teams to watch. The owners were criticised for their decision to part ways with Mauricio Pochettino at the end of last season after the Argentine achieved a sixth-placed finish.

However, the west Londoners' fine form under Maresca has them flying high in the top four, and perhaps Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali, the co-owners, are finally getting it right at Stamford Bridge. Their ownership has been full of negativity since replacing the hugely successful Roman Abramovich in May 2022.

This is Chelsea's most exciting period since Abramovich's departure, largely thanks to the new manager and his brand of football. The Italian coach is getting the best out of many players, but five have mainly come to the fore and shown vast improvement this season.

Nicolas Jackson

Striker

Nicolas Jackson was deemed somewhat of a flop in the first half of his debut season at Stamford Bridge. The Blues spent £32 million on the Senegalese striker, who seemed an extremely raw talent who struggled with his goalscoring prowess and discipline.

Maresca has Jackson, 23, firing on all cylinders. With his pace, positioning, and movement, he's one of the Premier League's clever forwards. He's posted six goals and three assists in 10 league games this season, including a brace and an assist in a 3-0 win over West Ham United.

Chelsea were heavily linked with Victor Osimhen in the summer but failed to seal a deal for the Nigerian frontman. They chose not to overspend on the Napoli forward, and Jackson's form has justified this decision. Maresca has given him freedom to lead the line, and he's flourishing.

Nicolas Jackson under Enzo Maresca (All Competitions) Appearances 11 Goals 6 Assists 3

Moises Caicedo

Midfielder

Chelsea smashed the British transfer record twice in 2023, first on Enzo Fernandez in January (£106.8 million) and then on Moises Caicedo in the summer (£115 million). The Ecuadorian arrived with his stock high after a fine spell at Brighton & Hove Albion, where he'd been one of the Premier League's most highly-regarded defensive midfielders.

Caicedo, 23, failed to replicate his Brighton form under Pochettino in a season that saw rival fans call him a failure. He struggled to deal with the pressure of the big-money move, and doubts grew over his partnership with Fernandez.

Maresca's system quickly resulted in Caicedo bouncing back and staking his claim as one of the best midfielders in Europe. He has been the engine room of the top four contenders' possession-based style of play that has lit up Stamford Bridge.

The 50-cap Ecuador international is excelling on the right side in a midfield partnership with Romeo Lavia, and he's made the joint-most tackles in the league (35). His stunning volley in a 1-1 draw against Man United capped off a Man of the Match performance.

Moises Caicedo under Enzo Maresca (All Competitions) Appearances 12 Goals 1 Assists 2

Levi Colwill

Defender

Levi Colwill's future was the subject of speculation in the summer of 2023, but he signed a new six-year contract, snubbing Liverpool. The Blues' coaching staff were aware of his talents, and he was a consistent performer under Pochettino last season, providing versatility as a makeshift left-back.

Maresca hasn't used Colwill, 21, at left-back as the three-cap England international has been an undisputed starter at centre-back. He's been Chelsea's best defender, stepping into the role of a leader at the back after Thiago Silva's departure.

The former Brighton loanee displays similar characteristics to Silva: tidy on the ball, rarely letting attackers through on goal with his strength. Maresca might consider finding a new partner on Colwill's level with question marks over Tosin Adarabioyo and Axel Disasi.

Levi Colwill under Enzo Maresca (All Competitions) Appearances 10 Clean Sheets 2

Noni Madueke

Winger

Noni Madueke was on the outskirts of the first team at Stamford Bridge under Pochettino, and there was talk of an exit this past summer. The English winger grew frustrated with his lack of game time, starting just 13 of 23 league games and floundering down the pecking order.

Maresca's man management was questioned in the summer amid his handling of Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell. Any fans' concerns over this have been dismissed by Madueke's stellar start to the season under the Italian. He's broken into the starting XI and produced scintillating performances.

Madueke, 22, hit a hat-trick against Wolves in a 6-2 win in August, showing his improvement under Maresca. He's managed four goals in nine league games, which has led to a call-up to the England squad and three caps for the Three Lions.

Noni Madueke under Enzo Maresca (All Competitions) Appearances 12 Goals 5 Assists 0

Romeo Lavia

Midfielder

Romeo Lavia endured a nightmare start to his Chelsea career, sitting out all but one game in the 2023-24 campaign after a £58 million move from Southampton. The Belgian's arrival was scrutinised, not least because he came in as Conor Gallagher's replacement, with the Blues' captain for most of last season shipped off to Atletico Madrid in the summer.

Maresca needed to decide how to get the most out of his £279 million midfield trio (Lavia, Caicedo, and Fernandez), and he opted to go with the ex-Man City youngster next to Caicedo. The pair have been excellent, and former Man United defender Phil Jones feels they are 'blossoming' under the new manager:

"A big part of a manager's job is to have that close relationship with the players and be someone that they can resonate with. Under Maresca, those two are blossoming."

Lavia, 20, is keeping Fernandez out of the team with his consistency and composure on the ball. Maresca will be praying he stays fit for the rest of the season as one of the Premier League's brightest midfield units is growing between the one-cap Belgium international and Caicedo.

Romeo Lavia under Enzo Maresca (All Competitions) Appearances 6 Goals 0 Assists 1

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore and Transfermarkt as of 08.11.2024.