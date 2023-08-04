Highlights Chelsea's rebuilding mission has led to the departure of 12 senior players and a fresh start under new coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Veteran defender Thiago Silva could be a strong candidate for the captaincy, given his experience and leadership skills.

Pochettino may also opt for a different flavour, and decide to place his faith in some of Chelsea's exceptional young talents.

Chelsea were in structural disarray at the end of last season. Three managers, half a billion spent, and directionless decision-making from the new owner, Todd Boehly.

Since the close of the 2022-23 campaign, the Blues have been on a rebuilding mission. Mauricio Pochettino was appointed head coach, and a clear-out process was undertaken, whereby the hoarding of talent was trimmed leading to 12 senior faces departing Stamford Bridge, as well as a solid attempt at balancing the books.

Strengthening in all the right places, with additional fresh faces still yet to come in, the West Londoners are going into the new season with a glint of optimism and will be beginning the new Premier League season in much finer fettle than they’d left the preceding campaign.

For the first time in 11 years, the Bridge won’t play host to the iconic, Cesar Azpilicueta next season, with the Blues captain heading back to Spain to link up with Diego Simeone and Atletico Madrid.

With that in mind, a key question on many a Chelsea fan’s lips is “who will our captain be next season?”, and with several options in reserve for Pochettino, who will the Argentine go for come the opening day showdown with Liverpool?

Thiago Silva

A glaringly obvious selection would, of course, be veteran defender, Thiago Silva. The Brazilian is entering his third season in West London and has quickly become a fan’s favourite.

A shining light during last season’s dismal efforts, the Brazil international earned himself a contract extension. The imposing centre-half once broke the record for the world’s most expensive defender when signing for PSG back in 2012, and that isn’t the only record he has held, during his eight-year stay in the French capital, Silva would become the club’s longest-serving captain ever, so his previous experience certainly aligns with what Chelsea and Pochettino could be after.

A dominant aerial fixture and like every Brazilian, brilliant with his feet, the seasoned central defender who has skippered both club and country could land the armband next term, especially if his new Argentine boss is happy with a short-term solution.

Reece James

For a club that prides itself on fashioning some of the capital’s brightest young players, there is currently a lack of academy graduates making waves in the first team.

With Mason Mount and Ruben Loftus-Cheek heading elsewhere, Reece James is one of few alumni that still plays a major role in the first team, and when fit, is a mainstay in the Chelsea starting XI.

At 23 years old, the right-back would perhaps be a surprise choice for the vacant captaincy, but one that could make a lot of sense.

Contracted until 2028, the dynamic fullback will be a fixed appliance in the Pensioners’ squad for another five years providing no lucrative offer comes in from one of Europe’s equally wealthy elite.

Already possessing a comprehensive understanding of what it means to sport the colours of Chelsea, Pochettino could view that as an advantage in what could feasibly be a long-term appointment.

Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling’s first season at Stamford Bridge was a forgettable one both as a collective and on a personal note. The England international who moved down to London from Manchester City for £50 million last summer nabbed just six goals all season in the league and struggled with a recurring hamstring issue. His

The 28-year-old, who has captained England on several occasions will be hoping he can reignite his form going into the new season, and although he has only been at the club for a year, he could turn Pochettino’s head towards him, with his vast portfolio of accolades, and experience as a captain, albeit relatively minor.

As an ardent ambassador and advocate of anti-discrimination, Sterling has regularly proved he can stand up and be counted, a glowing attribute that could also translate on the pitch.

With Euro 2024 in the rearview mirror, Sterling will be hoping he can deliver displays worthy of a Southgate call-up, and what better way to capture the attention of the Three Lions boss than by captaining his club side?

Kepa Arrizabalaga

From being unceremoniously dropped from Chelsea’s starting XI in favour of Edouard Mendy's backup, to fighting his way back into contention for the number one spot, Kepa began to demonstrate why he commanded a world record fee in the first place.

It would undeniably be a turnout for the books if the Spaniard managed to not only go from second to first choice in a matter of a year, but also become club captain in what could be an unprecedented career revival.

The 28-year-old shot-stopper has been on Fulham Road for five years, having signed from Athletic Bilbao as a 23-year-old in 2018, so his comprehension of standard practice, club tradition, and fan expectations will all be ideally aligned.

If his consistency between the sticks continues, Kepa unequivocally has serious strength in character as proven by his audacious defiance in the Carabao Cup final in 2019, as well as his recently renewed buoyancy.

Ben Chilwell

Chelsea’s clear plan of investing in young talent means that they’ll be a squad deficient in a high level of senior experience, and while the Blues faithful will be hoping that doesn’t prove detrimental to their top-four hopes next term, players like Ben Chilwell will be paramount in setting a precedent for the younger members of the squad to follow.

The former Leicester left-back is a more senior member of the current roster, and at 26 will be expected to lead by example. Like teammates, Reece James and Raheem Sterling, the fullback will be eyeing a spot on that England plane heading to Germany for Euro 2024 next summer.

Since his arrival at Stamford Bridge in the 2020 summer transfer window, the Foxes youth player has played under four different bosses and has already missed over a year of football due to injury, but with a clean bill of health heading into pre-season and a new manager at the helm, Chilwell will be hoping for some much-needed stability, and with that could come the revered status of Chelsea captain.