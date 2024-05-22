Highlights Chelsea's sudden split from Mauricio Pochettino has left the club's players shocked.

Several individuals have shared their reactions online, while one star player is questioning his choice to join the club according to reports.

Chelsea have been linked with four managers as potential replacements for Pochettino, including Ipswich Town coach Kieran McKenna.

After a tumultuous season at Stamford Bridge, it finally appeared as if Chelsea were moving in the right direction under Mauricio Pochettino. One loss in 15 games saw the Blues climb up the table, resulting in European qualification and capping off a decent end to an otherwise difficult season.

Stability looked to finally be in place in west London, but that was ripped away on Tuesday when it was confirmed by the club that the board and Pochettino had agreed to end their partnership by 'mutual consent', just days after the culmination of the 2023/24 term. The news left the football community in shock, with many expecting the Argentine coach to still be in the dugout following the summer break.

And that appears to have impacted the players, too. According to reports, many found out about the news on social media, having not been told prior to the announcement. And based off the reactions they have shared on social media, Todd Boehly and Co.'s latest decision has the potential to spark real trouble at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea Players React to Pochettino's Exit

At least one star is reportedly questioning his decision to join the club

As with any manager's exit from a club, there have been no shortage of tributes to Pochettino, who clearly forged a close bond with most of the squad at Cobham. Moises Caicedo wished him all the best in the future, and seemed sad to see him go in an Instagram post. Cole Palmer, Chelsea's standout player during 2023/24 who thrived under the guidance of the former Spurs coach, hailed his now ex-boss as being responsible for fulfilling his dreams.

"Gaffer, thank you for everything you have done for me & making my dreams come true. All the best."

But while the England ace's statement was very level-headed, the same cannot be said for others. Nicolas Jackson was one individual who took to social media and did not try to hide his feelings about Pochettino's departure, uploading an image of the duo to his Instagram story with a few facepalm emojis attached.

The 22-year-old despite struggling at various points this season, did still manage to score 14 Premier League goals, a good tally for a debut year. The Senegal international clearly believed that it was in the club's best interests to keep a hold of the manager, and he is only one individual gutted to see the back of Pochettino.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Nicolas Jackson enjoyed the best season of his career under Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea (17 goals, six assists in all competitions).

Marc Cucurella, like Jackson, used emojis to illustrate his shock about the decision. The wing-back, having been ridiculed by parts of the Chelsea fanbase since joining the club in 2022, was vital to the Blues' upturn in form after Pochettino started playing him in an inverted role, so seeing the man who helped revitalise his Chelsea career leave after a season of relative triumph stung the Spaniard. Even club legend John Terry revealed his shock about the news, saying that he was gutted to see the Argentine leave.

And while some have chosen to make their feelings public, others have kept their cards close to their chest, but are seemingly unhappy by the chaos they have now been plunged into. Ben Jacobs, writing on X, said that Pochettino never lost any section of the dressing room, and that several players were surprised by his exit.

Concerningly for the club, reports from the Daily Mail suggest that at least one player has been left questioning what he signed up for, given the vast turnover of coaches the club has seen during the Boehly and BlueCo. era. Say what you will about mixed results, but from a player harmony perspective, sacking Pochettino certainly doesn't seem to be the right call.

Chelsea Must Get Next Appointment Right

Blues linked with four managers

Chelsea pulling the plug on a manager who has guided them back into Europe after a drab 2022/23, thrusting the club back into chaos and upsetting the dressing room, means that getting the next managerial appointment right has never been so important. Given there were various points when Pochettino seemed to be struggling to get the best out of his team, a new face could potentially vindicate the decision next season. If they take a step backwards, however, the ownership will be left with a huge amount of egg on their faces.

But who are the club supposedly looking at to help them build on the groundwork Pochettino laid? The club are supposedly seeking a young, talented manager to take the reins and, per The Telegraph, Girona's Michel, Ipswich Town's Kieran McKenna, Stuttgart boss Sebastian Hoeness, and Leicester chief Enzo Maresca are thought to be four names on the managerial shortlist as of right now.

All of them have their merits, but their unproven quality at the top level raises doubts about whether they're the right man for the job at a chaotic Stamford Bridge. Only time will tell if Boehly and the others made the right choice to sack Pochettino. But until then, the Blue circus continues.