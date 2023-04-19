Chelsea were knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid on Wednesday evening.

The Blues had a mountain to climb after losing 2-0 to Los Blancos in their quarter-final first leg at Madrid.

They were unable to overturn the deficit in the second leg at Stamford Bridge.

A second half brace from Rodrygo Goes gave Real Madrid a 2-0 victory on the evening and a comfortable 4-0 triumph on aggregate.

Multiple Chelsea stars set for significant pay cut

Chelsea's exit from the Champions League confirms that they will not be playing in the competition next season.

Their failure to qualify for next season's premier cup competition is very bad news for many of their players.

That's because of a clause inserted into their contracts by Todd Boehly.

According to the Telegraph, Boehly put clauses in players' contracts which would see their wages drop by up to 30% if they failed to qualify for the Champions League.

Not all of Chelsea's squad is affected, though.

Only players that have signed contracts since Boehly's takeover last year will be affected.

The total number of players that will see their wages drop is 19, including the 12 permanent signings made under Boehly's ownership and seven senior players that have extended their contracts.

We have listed the 19 players that will be affected and what their wages will drop to, using figures by Capology, below...

The 19 Chelsea players that will see their wages drop by 30%

Raheem Sterling: £325,000-per-week down to £227,500-per-week

Kalidou Koulibaly: £295,000-per-week down to £206,500-per-week

Reece James: £250,000-per-week down to £175,000-per-week

Wesley Fofana: £200,000-per-week down to £140,000-per-week

Ben Chilwell: £190,000-per-week down to £133,000-per-week

Cesar Azpilicueta: £180,000-per-week down to £126,000-per-week

Enzo Fernandez: £180,000-per-week down to £126,000-per-week

Marc Cucurella: £175,000-per-week down to £122,500-per-week

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang: £160,000-per-week down to £112,000-per-week

Thiago Silva: £110,000-per-week down to £77,000-per-week

Carney Chukwuemeka: £100,000-per-week down to £70,000-per-week

Mykhailo Mudryk: £100,000-per-week down to £70,000-per-week

Benoît Badiashile: £90,000-per-week down to £63,000-per-week

Trevoh Chalobah: £50,000-per-week down to £35,000-per-week

Noni Madueke: £50,000-per-week down to £35,000-per-week

Armando Broja: £40,000-per-week down to £28,000-per-week

Marcus Bettinelli: £35,000-per-week down to £24,5000-per-week

David Datro Fofana: £30,000-per-week down to £21,000-per-week

Malo Gusto (wages unknown)

Which players haven't seen their wages drop?

Among the players not to see their wages drop due to missing out on the Champions League include N'Golo Kante, Kai Havertz, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Mateo Kovacic, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech.

The Telegraph report that any of the players from the Roman Abramovich era who sign new contracts at Chelsea in the future will have to agree to the Champions League clause.