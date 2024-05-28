Highlights Enzo Maresca is set to lead Chelsea into a new era post-Pochettino, aiming for a top-four challenge.

The Blues are expected to adapt to Maresca's tactics that emphasise both high pressing and possession play.

Players like Cole Palmer and Romeo Lavia, who have played under Maresca before, could thrive.

Chelsea are entering a new era. Following Mauricio Pochettino’s, perhaps shocking, exit from the club at the end of the 2023/24 campaign, the west London-based side’s hierarchy have been brainstorming who should be next to take charge of their expensively assembled squad.

Enzo Maresca is that man with respected journalist Fabrizio Romano all but confirming the Italian’s appointment. Pochettino was given just one season to work with the players at his disposal, but Chelsea's late upturn in performances and subsequent results – which saw them finish in sixth place – was not enough to convince the club's brass that he was the man for the job.

Formerly of Leicester City and Manchester City, Maresca faces the challenge of turning the club into top four challengers, which, of course, is no easy feat. With a new manager comes new expectations, a fresh outlook on how to play and potentially, over the summer, new acquisitions who will be vying for a starting position. With that said, here are six players (all currently part of the Chelsea roster) that could thrive under Maresca's stewardship.

Cole Palmer

Chelsea appearances: 45

Close

Where would Chelsea be without Cole Palmer's goals? In 2023/24, the Englishman registered double digits for both goals and assists (22G, 11A) in 34 Premier League outings – and finished with a Young Player of the Year gong to show for, but the new manager could squeeze that little bit extra out of the goal-gobbler.

Under Maresca, his role could change somewhat. Opting for a 4-3-3 for the most part, Palmer could occupy one of the central midfield spots, which would revolve around getting him on the ball as much as physically possible, something he showed in abundance when they linked up in Manchester. You can watch a video of Palmer under Maresca below:

Previously, when Maresca's side lose the ball, pressing high and quickly is the aim of the game with one of his central midfielders pushing up alongside the striker in order to regain possession. That's where Palmer comes into play, with him showing his creative exploits in a role further up the pitch last time out.

Romeo Lavia

Chelsea apperances: 1

Romeo Lavia's arrival was glittered with plenty of fanfare, but his 32-minute involvement left fans flattered to deceive. Not through any fault of his own, but his ghastly injury record prevented the Brussels-born youngster from staking a claim on the Chelsea midfield unit in his first season at the club.

That being said, next season could see Lavia, who played in the midfield under Maresca in Manchester City's academy, receive plenty of minutes, especially with fresh legs on the back of a solid pre-season campaign.

"I really enjoy recovering the ball and pass through the lines," Lavia told GOAL in 2021. "Enzo's helped me a lot with that, always being on the half-turn so I can see the game going forward, so it’s not a problem now."

With that – and Maresca's ball-orientated methods in mind – the 20-year-old, widely considered as Chelsea's worst signing of the season, could slot perfectly into his midfield trio, but with Moises Caicedo's resurgence to form in the latter stages of 2023/24, the Belgian has a lot to prove.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Enzo Maresca becomes the fourth permanent manager since Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital’s takeover.

Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea appearances: 62

Close

While at the King Power Stadium, Maresca moulded his engine room around a player who screened in front of the back four – almost like a deep-lying playmaker rather than a combative defensive midfielder – and that spot will need fulfilling in west London. Last season, it was Harry Winks who performed that role – and there's no reason as to why Enzo Fernandez could not replicate the Englishman's duties.

Comfortable in possession, the 2022 World Cup winner is used to playing in tight spaces and is also defensively sound. Many Chelsea fans have been underwhelmed with Fernandez's output, or lack thereof, since his big-money move from Benfica, but with some Maresca-inspired adjustments to his well-rounded game, the Argentine could become an important piece of the Blues puzzle.

Reece James

Chelsea appearances: 158

Close

Reece James' injury problems are no secret. Having made a handful of appearances in 2023/24 – 11, to be exact – the London-born ace will be looking to impress under Maresca. Despite being the skipper of one of the division's biggest clubs, James' lack of game time makes him one of the best players snubbed from Gareth Southgate's provisional Euro 2024 squad.

Fear not, though, as the Englishman could have a thriving role under the 44-year-old. Like many managers in England's top division, Maresca has a tendency to allow his full-backs to be inverted, where they eventually bulk up the engine room to overflow it with bodies and utilise their passing abilities.

In that role, the expectations are far less strenuous, which could play nicely into an injury-prone James' hands. What's better is that he boasts plenty of experience playing in midfield, having been moved there during his loan with Wigan Athletic, all because he was simply too good to be wasted on the flank.

Christopher Nkunku

Chelsea appearances: 14

Close

Christopher Nkunku's Chelsea career is still yet to kick into gear thanks to an array of injuries suffered during his inaugural campaign at Stamford Bridge - but permitting he's fit, ready and raring to go come August, he should be Maresca's first choice to lead the pack.

The Italian tactician favours an energetic frontman, whose abilities are not limited to being offense-orientated. Knowing when is the right time to drop deeper into the midfield block to vacate space for marauding wingers/midfielders is paramount to his set-up - and Nkunku could execute that very role perfectly.

Levi Colwill

Chelsea appearances: 32