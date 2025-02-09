Chelsea are ready to offer £40 million for Bournemouth's in-form attacker Antoine Semenyo, who has been a standout performer in the Premier League this season, according to Fichajes.net.

Semenyo's stock is growing amid a phenomenal run of form that has seen the Ghanaian forward bag seven goals and three assists in 23 league outings. He's played on either wing while also in a centre-forward role, and this versatility could be hugely beneficial to Blues boss Enzo Maresca.

Chelsea started the season strongly and looked certain to claim UEFA Champions League qualification, but a recent slump has raised doubts over the squad at Maresca's disposal. Nicolas Jackson may help with the goalscoring burden, having been inconsistent in front of goal during the winter.

Chelsea Plot £40m bid for Bournemouth's Semenyo

The Blues want to win the race for the Cherries' attacking ace

Semenyo's versatility is attracting Chelsea to make their move, and they are prepared to start the bidding at €50 million (£40 million). It could mean trouble for the club's summer signings Joao Felix (on loan at AC Milan) and Pedro Neto, with the Portuguese pair having failed to reach expectations at Stamford Bridge.

The 25-year-old, who previously revealed that he used Didier Drogba as inspiration, has over four years left on his contract at the Vitality, so the Cherries are under no pressure to cash in on the 21-cap Ghana international. They have proven to be tough negotiators in recent years, including last summer when they made their biggest sale by accepting Tottenham Hotspur's £65 million offer for Dominic Solanke.

Antoine Semenyo Stats (Premier League 2024-25) Appearances 23 Goals 7 Assists 3 Big chances created 8 Successful dribbles 2.2 (58%) Ground duels won 4.9 (43%) Aerial duels won 1.9 (47%)

Liverpool have also reportedly been eyeing Semenyo, who Jamie Redknapp dubbed 'an absolute star', to bolster Arne Slot's attack in the summer, while Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur have also been scouting him. He joined the South Coast outfit from Bristol City in January 2023 for £10.5 million, and he's lived up to that price tag with stellar performances in the EFL Championship and now the Premier League.

