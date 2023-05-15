Chelsea and Mauricio Pochettino have already discussed potential outgoings at the club, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Blues have an oversized squad and have had a torrid season, but Jacobs says the Argentine is still excited about taking over at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea manager news — Mauricio Pochettino

Over the weekend, The Telegraph reported that Pochettino is set to fly into London to sign his Chelsea contract.

The 51-year-old will arrive to replace Graham Potter, who was sacked by the club last month. Following the Englishman's dismissal, Frank Lampard was appointed as interim manager to steady the ship but has really struggled in the Stamford Bridge dugout.

Under the former midfielder, Chelsea have won just one Premier League match, a 3-1 win away at Bournemouth.

In the last two transfer windows, they've brought in several new players, including the likes of Enzo Fernández and Mykhailo Mudryk, forcing Potter and Lampard to work with a huge squad.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Mauricio Pochettino and Chelsea?

Jacobs says Pochettino has spoken to the club about the amount of control he's going to get in west London and potential exits this summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "Now, the timing feels right and from what I understand, he's really excited by the challenge. And he's been clear to ask a range of questions to ensure that he knows what he's walking into, not just in terms of how much control he'll have but also the outgoing situation because Chelsea have obviously been thinking about that and starting that before his expected arrival."

Who does Mauricio Pochettino want to keep at Chelsea?

Pochettino's appointment could be good news for Chelsea supporters who are desperate for Mason Mount to stay at the club.

With the attacking midfielder's contract set to expire next year, his future is in major doubt right now.

While Mount seems no closer to putting pen to paper on a new deal, according to the Evening Standard, Pochettino sees the 24-year-old as a key part of his plans.

It's certainly going to be a busy summer at Stamford Bridge for the former Tottenham Hotspur manager, with both outgoings and incomings expected.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea and Todd Boehly are ready to spend big in the market once again.

With no Champions League football next season, though, it'll be interesting to see who they're able to attract to the club.