Chelsea sacrificing Mateo Kovačić this summer might be the right thing to do, says journalist Paul Brown.

The Blues need to sell players after their shopping sprees in the last two transfer windows, and the midfielder is one member of their squad who's currently attracting interest from other clubs.

Chelsea transfer news — Mateo Kovačić

According to The Guardian, Chelsea are likely to lose Kovačić at the end of the season.

The same outlet claims that Manchester City, Manchester United and Bayern Munich are all keen on the 29-year-old.

He signed for Chelsea from Real Madrid in a £40m deal nearly four years ago, as reported by BBC Sport, after a successful loan spell at Stamford Bridge.

It looks like the Croatian could now be sold, though, with the Evening Standard reporting that a fire sale at Chelsea this summer is possible as they look to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations after spending so heavily in the last two transfer windows.

What has Paul Brown said about Mateo Kovačić and Chelsea?

Brown thinks now could be the right time for Chelsea, who are set to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as their manager, to let Kovačić go.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I don't think that would be a terribly bad thing, really, if Kovacic is one of the ones sacrificed or who maybe wants to leave, because he's one of the older players and may not have three, four or five years left at the top at Chelsea. I don't think that would be a huge problem for either party. It might even be the right thing to do."

Who else could Chelsea sacrifice this summer?

Because of their need to raise funds, Kovačić won't be the only departure at Stamford Bridge if he does end up leaving.

Due to his contract situation, Mason Mount is one player who could follow the Croatia international out of the exit door.

The attacking midfielder's existing deal expires next year, so Todd Boehly may be forced to sell him now. It could be a good opportunity to bring in some cash to help with their FFP dilemma, with The Athletic claiming that the club would expect a £70m fee for him.

Like Mount, Christian Pulisic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek will also be free agents in 2024, so they're probably candidates to leave Stamford Bridge this summer, too.

Chelsea still have time to extend deals, but it's clear that they do have to sell some players at the end of the season, so it looks like Kovačić and a few others really will be leaving the Premier League outfit soon.