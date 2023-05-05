Chelsea could be about to lose up to 10 first-team players in the summer transfer window, journalist Paul Brown revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

A whole host of senior names have been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge, and Brown believes incoming boss Mauricio Pochettino will have a big task on his hands.

Chelsea transfer news

According to a report by MailOnline, the Chelsea hierarchy are planning a fire sale in the summer transfer window, in order to try and raise funds to spend themselves.

It's claimed the Blues board could sanction the departures of some key players, namely those with rapidly approaching contract expiring dates.

Mason Mount is one of those rumoured to be heading for the Stamford Bridge exit door, with the England international's current deal set to expire next summer.

Mount, who is being courted by some of Chelsea's Premier League rivals, could be joined in the departure lounge by the likes of Mateo Kovačić, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Édouard Mendy if the report is to be believed.

However, there is also a rumoured underlying reason as to why Chelsea may look to cash-in on some of their biggest names, as further reports suggest the Blues could come into FFP complications.

Chelsea have splashed an extraordinary £500 million on new talent since Todd Boehly arrived at the club last year and there are now concerns they could struggle to balance the books.

What has Paul Brown said about Chelsea's potential fire sale?

When asked about Chelsea's potential summer exodus, journalist Brown admitted there could be a revolving door of departures at Stamford Bridge.

On the current situation, Brown told GIVEMESPORT: “I could quite easily see Chelsea selling eight quite well-established and well-known players this summer.

"Usually at Chelsea there are various other fringe players or guys who've been out on loan for quite a long time who are sold just to bring some money into the club. So it's quite possible Chelsea could sell 10 players this summer.”

Will Chelsea sign any new players themselves this summer?

Remarkably, despite having spent big in the previous two windows, Chelsea are still planning to break the bank once more and acquire reinforcements.

Football.London have suggested a deal for RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku is nearing completion, with the Blues having been long-time admirers.

The report from earlier this year claims Nkunku has already agreed part of his move with the Premier League side and will wrap up the final pieces in the coming weeks.

Elsewhere, there is also talk that on-loan forward João Félix could make his stay in London permanent, having joined from Atlético Madrid until the end of the season in January.