Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino could be about to hand Marc Cucurella a lifeline at Stamford Bridge, transfer insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Cucurella endured a tough first season at Chelsea, but Jones believes Pochettino will get the best out of him next season.

Chelsea transfer news - Marc Cucurella

Trapped in the midst of a heated transfer saga this time last year, it had looked as if Cucurella was Manchester City-bound, with Pep Guardiola reportedly keen on the fullback (The Athletic).

In the end, City refused to budge on the asking price put forward by Brighton & Hove Albion, instead choosing to do their summer business elsewhere.

It left the door open for Chelsea, who were happy to spend the £60 million Brighton were demanding, bringing Cucurella to the club as part f a six-year deal (Sky Sports).

Of course, it's suffice to say the campaign didn't go as Cucurella or Chelsea would've hoped, with the Blues finishing in 12th place having burned through three different managers.

As such, there have been questions over whether new Chelsea boss Pochettino will want Cucurella to stick around for the new season, or if the Spaniard will be part of the cohort that is sold off this summer.

However, with preseason fast approaching, there are suggestions that Cucurella is expected to be part of Pochettino's plans.

What has Dean Jones said about Cucurella staying at Chelsea?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Jones hinted that Cucurella is likely to be sticking around at Stamford Bridge next season, despite his troubled first season with the west Londoners.

On the 24-year-old, Jones said: "Cucurella will have to wait and see what Pochettino has planned for him. It was suggested to me that he might actually have a lifeline under Poch. So we’ll have to wait and see whether that's the case.”

How might Pochettino use Cucurella next season?

It's easy to forget given how lacklustre Cucurella's maiden campaign was, just how exciting the left-back was for Brighton a little over 12 months ago.

Finishing the 2021/22 season as Brighton's Player of the Season, Cucurella shone under the then Seagulls boss Graham Potter, before earning his big-money move to Chelsea.

And the Chelsea faithful will be hoping it's that Cucurella that Pochettino can develop next season, with the left-footer tipped to feature heavily in the Argentine's traditional 4-3-3 system.

Likely deployed as a more conventional left-back, expect Cucurella to shine under the tutelage of Pochettino, as they look to guide Chelsea back into the top four next season.