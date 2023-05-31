Chelsea may have to sign another midfielder on top of Sporting Lisbon's Manuel Ugarte, believes transfer insider Dean Jones.

The Blues are being heavily linked with the Uruguayan, but Jones thinks potential departures in the engine room at Stamford Bridge this summer could force them to make more than one addition in that area of the pitch.

Chelsea transfer news — Manuel Ugarte

Fabrizio Romano told GIVEMESPORT on Tuesday that Chelsea are in discussions with Sporting over a deal for Ugarte.

According to Football Insider, the 22-year-old has a £52m release clause and is also wanted by Paris Saint-Germain.

Chelsea's interest in Ugarte comes amid uncertainty surrounding the futures of N'Golo Kanté and Mateo Kovačić.

The former is out of contract at the end of June, while the latter is being linked with a move away from west London. As per The Athletic, the Blues have given Manchester City permission to talk to the Croatian about a switch to the Etihad.

What has Dean Jones said about Chelsea?

Jones doesn't think Ugarte will be enough for Chelsea.

When discussing the possibility of the Blues signing another midfielder alongside the Uruguay international if they do manage to land him, the journalist told GIVEMESPORT: "It makes sense. The way that their midfield is being torn up at the moment with potential departures means that they have to sign at least one but probably two players in that area of the field."

Which other midfielders could Chelsea sign this summer?

With the likes of Kanté and Kovačić possibly leaving Stamford Bridge before the start of the 2023/24 season, Mauricio Pochettino may very well find himself in a position where he needs to bring in a couple of new midfielders.

Southampton's Roméo Lavia is another name thought to be on Chelsea's radar, so perhaps the young Belgian could arrive alongside Ugarte.

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has informed GIVEMESPORT that the club's co-director of recruitment and talent, Joe Shields, is pushing for the Southampton star to be signed.

Brighton & Hove Albion's Moisés Caicedo also appears to be an option for Chelsea this summer. According to The Guardian, the 21-year-old is one of several players on the Blues' shortlist of midfield targets.

Considering all of the above, then, Chelsea's engine room is probably going to look a lot different next season. But after a disastrous 2022/23 campaign, that may not be a bad thing. Change is undoubtedly needed in that part of west London.